Who is Paige Bueckers' father, Bob? All we know about the UConn star's personal life

Paige Bueckers ended her final regular season among UConn’s all-time greats. She watched on as her younger teammates sealed a perfect Big East run before basking in their celebration following a commanding 92-57 win over Marquette on Sunday.

Ad

The night became memorable when Bueckers’ No. 5 jersey was added to the prestigious Huskies of Honor, placing her alongside legends like Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird and Kerry Bascom.

Who is Paige Bueckers' father, Bob Bueckers?

Robert Alvin "Bob" Bueckers, born on Feb. 14, 1975, is a software engineer with an extensive career in the industry, according to Tuko.

A Minnesota State University graduate, he has worked for major companies like Anderson Consulting, US Bank, UnitedHealth Group and Pearson VUE. Bob served as a consultant Java developer at IDEAS software company.

Ad

Trending

Before his tech career, Bob was a high school point guard, passing down his love for basketball to Paige. He played a crucial role in her early development, coaching her before she even started elementary school.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bob married Amy Fuller Dettbarn on June 5, 1999, but the couple divorced in 2004 when Paige was three.

She grew up in Minnesota with her father. Bob remarried Moe Roberts, with whom he shares a son, Drew Bueckers, born in 2013. Moe also has a son, Randy, from a previous relationship. On her mother's side, Paige has two half-siblings, Ryan and Lauren.

Paige Bueckers’ personal life

Star player Paige Bueckers, projected as a top-two pick in mock drafts despite having a year of college eligibility remaining, is reportedly single and keeps her personal life private.

Ad

While no public reports link her to anyone, speculation persists about a possible private relationship. Off the court, she's an outspoken advocate for social issues, particularly racial injustice: a cause close to her heart, as her half-brother Drew is biracial, per reports.

Ber'Nyah Mayo (23) looses control of the ball against UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

On the court, Bueckers continues to shine as UConn’s standout point guard. Honored on senior day, she reflected on her legacy after playing her final regular-season game for the Huskies.

Ad

“A person who wore the jersey with pride, loved her teammates, loved her coaching staff and enjoyed the journey,” Bueckers said [H/t AP News]. ”“I just (want to) be remembered for being a great teammate and a great leader.”

Huskies star Bueckers’ 2024-25 season stats: 18.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.9 APG, 53.5% FG.

Also Read: Hoops analyst claims Paige Bueckers and UConn are “biggest drivers” in women’s basketball apart from Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here