Hoops analyst claims Paige Bueckers and UConn are “biggest drivers” in women’s basketball apart from Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

Basketball analyst Robin Lundberg made a bold claim about the impact of Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies. In a YouTube video posted Friday, Lundberg attributed part of the growth of women’s basketball to Bueckers' talent and UConn’s success.

“Paige has become another star figure in the women's college basketball and women's basketball landscape,” Lundberg said. “Aside from Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever ... UConn women's basketball, I think is the biggest driver in the sport.

Lundberg then discussed Bueckers' accomplishments, which have led to her status as a standout player in the sport.

“I mean she's already got an Unrivaled deal,” Lundberg said. “We've seen she draws a crowd, too, as UConn also draws a crowd. Paige Bueckers feels like a uniquely positioned star in that UConn tradition and heritage because of when she happened to come up.”

Paige Bueckers has continued to showcase her talent with the Huskies as they prepare for another championship run. She has scored 20 or more points in 16 games this season.

Geno Auriemma discusses his non-Paige Bueckers lineups

Paige Bueckers and UConn moved one step closer to another Big East Tournament title after an 82-54 semifinal victory over Villanova on Sunday. With an undefeated conference record (18-0) this season, their dominance has been evident. However, the Huskies have their sights set on the 2025 NCAA national championship.

After Sunday’s win, Geno Auriemma explained a scenario in which he would feel comfortable resting Bueckers. He expressed confidence in his roster’s ability to perform, even when his star guard is on the bench.

“I always like to think that we don’t want to play with both Sarah (Strong) and Paige on the bench,” Auriemma said. “That’s not something that’s good for us. That’s how important I think (Sarah) is.

“I’m okay with Paige being out of the game as long as Sarah’s in the game. It’s more like having two or three players out there instead of just one.”

This served as an endorsement of freshman forward Sarah Strong, highlighting her growing importance to the UConn program. Strong’s impact has been so significant that she has been touted as the frontrunner for National Freshman of the Year.

