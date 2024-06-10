Who is Paris Olympics-bound Cierra Burdick? Know more about former Lady Vols’ WNBA and EuroLeague career

USA Basketball announced the players that made the 3x3 team for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Cierra Burdick made the list. Burdick played for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers from 2011 to 2015.

During her time at Tennessee, Cierra Burdick had a crucial role in the team's run to Elite Eight in three of the four years she played (2012, 2013, 2015). She first played under Pat Summitt and later Holly Warlick. Burdick had her best season in her senior year when she averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.7% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

For her performances that season, Burdick was named to the All-SEC first and second teams from the coaches and the Associated Press, respectively. The forward also earned SEC All-Tournament Team nominations in 2014 and 2015. With her leading the way, the Lady Volunteers won two SEC Championships (2013, 2015) and two SEC Tournament Championships (2012, 2014).

A look at Cierra Burdick's professional career

After four seasons with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, Cierra Burdick was selected 14th overall in the 2015 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. However, she did not make the roster and was later signed by the Atlanta Dream.

Burdick spent her rookie season with the Dream before moving to New York Liberty in 2017. Over the next few years, she played for San Antonio Stars / Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury, Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm until 2021.

Burdick also spent time playing abroad in between WNBA stints. She played for Saces Mapei Napoli of Italy in 2015-2016, Bnot Hertzeliya of Israel in 2016-17, Kazanochka Kazan of Russia in 2017-18, and a couple of teams in Poland from 2018 to 2021.

After her multiple WNBA stints in 2021, Burdick signed with French side Lyon and helped them to the French LFB final. Burdick then moved to Valencia Basket of Spain in February 2023. She played 23 total games for the team, five of which were in the EuroLeague. She averaged 4.6 points in five EuroLeague games.

She also helped Valencia to the Spanish LF Endesa regular season championship in 2023. Burdick did not return to Valencia after her contract expired in December 2023.

A look at Cierra Burdick's international career

Burdick has found much success representing TEAM USA. She won gold in the 2009 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Argentina and the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago. She is considered a women’s 3x3 basketball veteran, having represented the team since 2014 and has won gold in the 2014 and 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Russia and Vienna, respectively.

Cierra Burdick will make her Olympic debut in July as part of the women’s 3x3 team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Joining her in the squad are Cameron Brink, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith. Burdick is the 15th Tennessee player to earn a spot on a USA team for the Olympics.

She is the second Lady Volunteer to be associated with a USA 3x3 Olympics team after Kara Lawson was the coach who led the 2020 team to gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics 3x3 games will be held from July 30 to August 4.

