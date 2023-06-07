Who are Peyton Gelfuso's parents, David and Heidi? Taking a look at the personal life of Bronny James' prom date

Peyton Gelfuso has been in the limelight since she attended Prom with Bronny James. The young social media celebrity received intense public scrutiny after the new USC commit shared a picture of them at the event on his Instagram page.

The TikToker attends Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California, alongside Bronny James.

Peyton Gelfuso was born to David and Heidi Gelfuso and is reported to be the youngest of their two children. The Sierra Canyon graduate has an older brother named Parker. The two were born and raised in the city of Los Angeles.

The parents prefer to maintain a low profile in the public eye. Limited information is available about them, as they tend to keep their personal lives private. Despite being famous on social space, Peyton rarely shares posts about her family on social media.

David Gelfuso holds the position of Chief Operating Officer at Advanced Motion Controls. Based in Camarillo, the company specializes in the production of top-quality servo drives and motor controllers renowned for their exceptional performance.

He graduated from UCLA in 1992, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. During his time at the university, he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. Following his graduation, David embarked on his professional journey, initially serving as a National Sales Manager for Minarik Corporation.

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III defended LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James against social media backlash after he took a white girl, Peyton Gelfuso, instead of a girl with his same ethnicity

Are Bronny James and Peyton Gelfuso dating?

Speculation about Peyton Gelfuso and Bronny James surfaced during their prom night in 2023 when the two attended the event together. Several pictures of the couple were shared on social media, quickly gaining widespread attention.

Bronny appeared dapper in a stylish black tuxedo, while Peyton elegantly adorned herself in a stunning white feather dress.

There are no confirmations of any romantic relationship between the two from any of them, but that hasn't stopped some fans from drawing their own assumptions.

