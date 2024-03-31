Who is RJ Godfrey's dad, Randall? All we know about the NFL veteran's career

Sophomore RJ Godfrey has been contributing to Clemson's defense with his toughness in the paint, averaging 5.9 points and 3.4 rebounds this season.

However, did you know that the forward's family is famously associated with another sport? The forward's father Randall Godfrey is a former linebacker in the NFL. Let's learn more about him:

Who is RJ Godfrey's dad?

Randall Godfrey played football at Lowndes High School. In his senior year, he registered 111 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. Godfrey Sr. received All-American, All-State and All-South honors that year.

He enrolled in the University of Georgia on a scholarship and was the first freshman to lead the team in tackles (114) in school history. Randall was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. In his sophomore season, he repeated the same numbers and received All-SEC honors.

Randall Godfrey was drafted into the NFL in 1996 by the Dallas Cowboys as a second-round pick. While he was primarily supposed to play middle linebacker, the impressive skills he displayed during training camp meant he played different defensive positions. He made 438 tackles and five quarterback sacks during his four years with the Cowboys.

In 2000, he moved to Tennessee, playing for the Titans, where he made a career-high 169 tackles in the first season. Randall was named a second-team All-Pro. After three seasons, he once again packed his bags as the Titans let him go due to salary cap issues.

Randall played for three more teams, the San Diego Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Redskins before hanging up his shoes in 2007.

With a career like his, many may wonder why his son did not choose the same path, despite his siblings doing so. RJ, who played linebacker and defensive end said:

"I had two concussions in eighth grade that slowed me. I was really considering coming back my junior year, but I hurt my ankle on May 26 during workouts. I love watching football. I love playing football. My dad played. I grew up in a football household."

His father is his biggest inspiration as the forward said:

"You realize how he made it, how he succeeded in the NFL and had a great career because he put in the work every day."

RG Godfrey's brother Grant plays football for the Kentucky Wildcats in the same position as his father, a linebacker. His older brother Tre and sister Kendall are involved in track.

Currently, their father runs "The Randall Godfrey All-Star Football Camp,” a non-contact camp for boys between 6 and 14.

Also Read: Men's March Madness 2024 Elite Eight: Locations and key dates explored