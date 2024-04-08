The women's national championship game between Iowa and South Carolina commenced with a noteworthy opening ceremony on Sunday. As usual, the event kicked off with the national anthem.

Who sang the national anthem at the women's NCAA national championship game on Sunday?

The national anthem at the women's college basketball national championship game at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, was performed by award-winning artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson alongside the Women of NASA.

Brooks-Thompson is an independent recording artist and music performer who hails from Springfield, Massachusetts. She has garnered national recognition for her strides in the music industry and has also received a couple of prestigious awards.

She rose to national recognition following her appearance as a finalist on NBC's "The Voice." Her singing talent has provided her with opportunities to perform on a variety of musical stages following her appearance on the show.

Brooks-Thompson has earned a reputation as a dynamic powerhouse vocalist. Her vocal tone and power have drawn comparisons to musical icon Whitney Houston. She’s been referred to as the "Whitney Houston of gospel music" on many occasions due to her vocal prowess and emotive performances.

Her performance has been staged in various settings, including churches, indoor and outdoor concert venues, sporting events and private functions. She’s also performed on national TV programs like "Dr. Bobby Jones Presents" on the Impact Network, TBN’s "Praise the Lord" and "The Bishop Eric Lloyd Show" on the Rhema Network.

Brooks-Thompson has been privileged to perform alongside Grammy and Stellar Award-winning gospel and secular artists, including O-Town, LFO, Donnie McClurkin, James Fortune, Shana Wilson, Zacardi Cortez, Melinda Doolittle, Noah Liz, Doobie Powell, Bebo Norman and Eric Taylor.

The amazing national anthem performance with the Women of NASA

Michelle Brooks-Thompson's national anthem performance at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was a heartwarming one to fans across the country. Many felt the power of the beautiful rendition alongside Women of NASA.

It further certified the acclaim of her being “Whitney Houston of Gospel Music,” as her vocals during the performance reminded one of the legendary pop stars.