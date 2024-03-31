Who are Talia Von Oelhoffen's parents, Tondi Redden and Kimo von Oelhoffen? All we know about Oregon State guard's personal life

Sometimes athletics are just in someone's blood and that seems to be the case with Oregon State Beavers guard junior Talia von Oelhoffen. Her family has been involved in athletics for a long time, and the gene pool, as well as her talents, have undoubtedly aided her success. She is on a potential national championship run with the Oregon State Beavers but who her parents are makes for an interesting story.

Let's take a closer look at who Talia von Oelhoffen's parents are.

Who are Talia von Oelhoffen's parents?

Talia was born to Kimo von Oelhoffen and Tondi Redden.

Talia von Oelhoffen's father

Talia von Oelhoffen's father, Kimo von Oelhoffen, has been involved with football for a long time. He played all over the defensive line for both the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Boise State Broncos throughout his college career.

He was a sixth-round draft pick (162nd overall) in the 1994 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

During his 14-year career, he spent six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and then moved on to the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. He won the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005. Furthermore, he has 26.5 sacks in 197 games.

Talia von Oelhoffen's mother

Talia von Oelhoffen's mother, Tondi Redden, is a former national pentathlon champion. In addition to that, she played basketball for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and appeared in 56 games from 1988 to 1990. She averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Talia von Oelhoffen is doing incredibly well for the Oregon State Beavers. So far this season, she is shooting 39.2% from the floor, 32.6% from beyond the arc and 88.6% from the charity stripe. She is also averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 steals per game.