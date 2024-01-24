Who is taller, Victor Wembanyama or Zach Edey? Exploring physical attributes of Purdue center 

Zach Edey is having a second great season, with the Purdue center averaging 23.3 points (second in the nation), 11.5 rebounds (fourth in the nation) and a field goal percentage of 63% per games. He comes from a 2022-2023 season full of accolades.

Besides being named the National College Player of the Year, Edey also won the Pete Newell Big Man Award, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, the Big Ten Player of the Year, the Big Ten Tournament MVP and Consensus All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selections.

He's among the tallest players in the sport at the collegiate level, standing seven-foot-four feet (2.24 m). For comparison, Olivier Rioux ,the Quebec native and Florida Gators commit, stands at seven-foot-six (2.29 m), the tallest player in the sport.

Who is taller, Victor Wembanyama or Zach Edey?

Neither, as they both stand seven-foot-four. Victor Wembayama is a French center who joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2023.

He previously played with the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, the highest tier of basketball in France. He's tied with Boban Marjanovic for the tallest player active in the NBA now.

The title of the tallest NBA player ever goes to Gheorghe Mureșan, who stood at seven-foot-seven (2.31 m). The Romanian played with the Washington Wizards and the then-New Jersey Nets.

How are Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers doing?

The Boilermakers are having a stellar season, going 18-2. That has made them earn the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll and have been ranked in the top-four all season. Last time, they beat the Michigan Wolverines 99-67, with Zach Edey scoring 16 points.

Purdue has won its last four encounters, with a surprise defeat to Nebraska five games ago. Besides the 88-72 defeat to the Cornhuskers, Purdue has only fallen to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Surprisingly both defeats were against unranked teams. They clash with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday afternoon.