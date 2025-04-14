Who is Tom 'Big Red' Emery? Why is UConn honoring him? Diving into Huskies loyal's life who has supported them for over 50 years

The UConn Huskies honored their superfan Tom "Big Red" Emery, who has been a staunch supporter of the university's sports teams for over half a century. On Sunday, the university hosted a special screening of a documentary chronicling his life and impact on the UConn community.

Ad

David Noble, Director of the Peter J. Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation Management & Entrepreneurship at the University of Connecticut, published the announcement on Instagram on Saturday.

"He Is U C O N N. Tonight we honored Tom “Big Red” Emery with a private viewing of the documentary that we produced about his life and the U C O N N chant," Noble wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

He also thanked the Connecticut men's basketball coach Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea Hurley, for naming the film.

Who is Tom 'Big Red' Emery?

Tom "Big Red" Emery is more than just a fan — he is an embodiment of UConn's spirit, who has been attending basketball games since the mid-1970s. His iconic "U-C-O-N-N" chant has reverberated through arenas for decades, uniting fans.

Ad

A native of Wallingford, Connecticut, Emery's dedication has earned him the status of a local celebrity, making him an integral part of the Huskies' identity.

"I’ve been big and I’ve been red-haired all my life," Emery said. "It’s a nickname I grew up with. I’m not going to lie to you. It doesn’t bother me at all."

Ad

It was at a basketball game in 1982 when Emery led the crowd in his iconic cheer for the first time. At Hartford Civic Center, during a timeout, no one in the crowd cheered for the cheerleaders.

He then spontaneously yelled, "Are you ready?" and then led the crowd to spell UConn.

"That’s the way it started," Emery said, via New Haven Register. “And it just went further and further than that."

Ad

Emery has remained a fixture at games ever since, leading cheers and firing up the crowd.

Why is UConn honoring Tom Emery?

UConn honored Tom Emery, who has been a season ticket holder for over 50 years, for his immense contributions to the Huskies' basketball culture.

His signature "U-C-O-N-N" chant has become a time-honored tradition, rallying fans at critical moments.

In February 2020, the university recognized Emery for his years of dedication, celebrating "Big Red Day" at Gampel Pavilion.

Likewise, in December 2017, the school held another ceremony to honor his legacy. The recent document is another laurel to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here