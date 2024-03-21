Who are the UNC vs Wagner basketball announcers today on CBS? All we know about First Round March Madness game's coverage team

The 16th-seeded Wagner Seahawks (17-15) take on No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7) in the first round of the West Regional in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday (2:45 p.m. ET), which will be live on CBS.

Brian Anderson is slated to be the play-by-play commentator for the UNC vs. Wagner game, with Jim Jackson joining him on the panel as an analyst/color commentator. Allie La Force is set to serve as the courtside reporter for this first-round matchup.

More about the UNC vs. Wagner basketball game announcers on CBS

The 52-year-old Anderson got his big break into sports commentary in 1994, working in baseball for the San Diego Padres' Double-A affiliate, San Antonio Missions. The Austin, Texas native is also known for his work in commentary with TNT (golf) and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports for March Madness (Basketball).

Jim Jackson, meanwhile, was a 14-year veteran in the NBA, playing in 12 teams during his professional career. The former Ohio State Buckeye won the UPI College Player of the Year in 1992, and was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, winning the award back-to-back in 1991 and 1992.

The fourth overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft played alongside Jason Kidd and Jamal Mashburn, forming 'The Three J's' big three in the 90's with the Dallas Mavericks.

Providing courtside duties, LaForce is a former Miss Teen USA and former college basketball D1 player for the Ohio Bobcats women's basketball team before diving into sports journalism.

She currently works as a sideline reporter for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, covering NBA and NCAA tournament games on TNT.

What time is the UNC vs. Wagner game today?

The first-round game is set to start at 2:45 p.m. ET. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

UNC will have homecourt advantage, as the game will be held in their home state. Their fans will travel an estimated two-hour, eight-minute drive (141 miles) from Chapel Hill to the stadium, according to Google Maps.

What to expect in the UNC vs. Wagner game today?

UNC vs. Wagner spread: UNC -24.5

UNC vs. Wagner over/under: 133.5 points

UNC vs. Wagner money line: UNC -6494, Wagner +2170

UNC: 18-14 against the spread this season

Wagner: 15-14 against the spread this season

These are the odds for the UNC vs Wagner game today, according to SportsLine.

Wagner, who went 7-9 in conference play, didn't do well in the regular season, finishing sixth in the Northeast Conference.

The Seahawks got the golden opportunity to score an upset against the mighty Tarheels after embarking on a run in their conference tournament. The Seahawks won three straight games and secured a First Four victory against Howard to secure a place in the Round of 64 in March Madness.

North Carolina (27-7) went 17-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference but failed to win their conference championship against NC State. The Tar Heels, though, are still expected to make noise in the big dance.

Six-foot senior, RJ Davis has been a star for UNC this season. Before the NCAA tournament, the guard from White Plains, New York was averaging 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 34 games.