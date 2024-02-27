RJ Davis Draft Stock: Will the North Carolina guard make it to the NBA?

ESPN and Bleacher Report's latest NBA mock drafts include a lot of interesting and deserving names. The lottery features the likes of French standouts Zaccharie Risacher and Alexandre Sarr, alongside Colorado's Cody Williams, Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter and Duke's Kyle Filipowski to name a few. But these mock drafts were missing one notable name: UNC's RJ Davis.

Fresh off his most recent, record-setting 42-point performance against Miami, the senior guard is seemingly not exciting analysts at all, even though he's arguably one of the best scorers in the NCAA today. Not to mention, he's the lead guy on a national championship contender – and yet, he's not even in there. So what gives?

RJ Davis' draft hopes

As one of the bigger NBA mock draft snubs recently, RJ Davis has all the numbers to back himself up. He's the 15th-best bucket-getter in the nation at 21.0 ppg on 42% FG shooting, while also shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc and 90.4% from the line this season. The numbers don't lie, true, but perhaps Davis' biggest knock to his draft stock is his height (via Bleacher Report).

The senior UNC guard is listed at a flat 6-foot. For a point guard, he will be considered undersized in the NBA. In the league, big guards are a dime a dozen and their length and heft could easily give RJ Davis problems up and down the court. This could also mean that he might be a liability on defense too, as bigger guards like Jrue Holiday, who's 6-foot-4, could just bring him down to the post and back him up.

With this, it's easy to see how NBA teams could pass up on him despite his scoring pedigree. Sure, numerous 6-foot players have already made it to the league – but there's reason to believe why good players at that height in the NBA are rare.

Analysts still hold out for RJ Davis' NBA dreams

Despite going undrafted in ESPN and Bleacher Report's mock drafts, RJ Davis still has some analysts believing in his game. Interestingly, one of those analysts is Jonathan Givony himself – one of the main guys in charge of ESPN's mock drafts (via Yahoo Sports).

Earlier in February, Givony tweeted how the UNC guard is "one of the best shooters/scorers in the college game" after the latter's 25-point performance on the road against Miami:

Expand Tweet

Aside from that, Givony mentioned how Davis shot an elite 41% from 3 during that game, indicating that he recognizes how good the White Plains, NY native is at ball.

What could be happening here is that Davis' absence from mock drafts isn't an indication of him potentially going undrafted. If he gets an invite to the Combine, he could very well strut his wares there and make a strong case for himself to make it to the NBA.