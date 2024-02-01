Ja'Kobe Walter NBA Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Baylor guard ft. San Antonio Spurs

Ja'Kobe Walter is in the midst of a strong true freshman season for the Baylor Bears. He joined the program as a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Walter is averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field, 35.7% from 3-point range and 85.2% from the free-throw line.

While he is not much of a playmaker, he projects as a lottery, and potential top five pick, due to his ability as a three-and-D wing. Here's a look at five landing spots for the Baylor guard:

Ja'Kobe Walter's 5 potential landing spots

#1. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will once again be selecting near the top of the draft after landing Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. San Antonio has the third-worst record in the NBA and sit just 3.5 games ahead of the Detroit Pistons (6-41) for the worst overall record.

The Spurs have been among the worst teams in the league at 3-point shooting and defending the perimeter. A dynamic two-way guard like Ja'Kobe Walter could provide them with a long-term building block.

#2. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets appear to have three long-term building blocks that are 22 years old or younger in LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams. Despite this, they have the fourth-worst record in the league, 4.5 games ahead of the Pistons.

With Miles Bridges set for free agency and Terry Rozier traded to the Miami Heat, Charlotte will likely be in the market for a scoring wing. Targeting Ja'Kobe Walter would allow them to pick up a player, who can both score and play strong defense on defense the perimeter, which they have also struggled with.

#3. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have acquired plenty of assets after trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. While they have some young talent, they will need to add defense and shooting to their roster. Toronto has the sixth-worst record in the league and could look to target Ja'Kobe Walter to fill both weaknesses.

#4. Atlanta Hawks

While the Atlanta Hawks have a strong backcourt in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the latter is reportedly on the trade deadline and expected to be moved by the trade deadline. The Hawks, who have struggled tremendously on the defensive end, could look to target Ja'Kobe Walter to replace the two-way star.

#5. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are another team that could look to trade members of their backcourt by the trade deadline as guards Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine are both reportedly on the market. If the Bulls look to rebuild, Ja'Kobe Walter would provide Coby White with a strong running mate in the backcourt.