Who is Zoe Brooks? Know more about NC State guard after 33-point, 10-rebound double-double vs Notre Dame 

NC State guard Zoe Brooks has burst into the spotlight after leading the No. 13 Wolfpack to a 104-95 double-overtime victory over No. 1 Notre Dame at Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday.

Playing primarily as the third-best player in the NC State lineup behind Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers, the 5-foot-10 sophomore rose to the occasion and overshadowed her more famous teammates. Brooks tallied a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds in 48 minutes to carry the offensive load for NC State against the Hannah Hidalgo-led Fighting Irish.

She shot 9-of-20 (including 1-of-3 from the 3-point line) and made all her 14 attempts from the free throw line to help the Wolfpack improve to 14-2 in the ACC regular season standings and 22-5 overall.

But who is Zoe Brooks? Here's a closer look into the life of the shooting guard who broke Notre Dame's hearts in the ACC regular season game on Sunday.

Zoe Brooks sharpened her basketball skills in New York City

The Plainville, New Jersey native earned her basketball stripes in New York City where she experienced the tough and competitive nature of the sport as a young and up-and-coming player.

Brooks admitted in an interview that playing in the streets of New York City was a blast. She was able to develop a competitive spirit in her from the one-on-one matchups, trash-talking and the essentially no-foul ball they employ there.

From her stints in New York, she was named as one of the finalists for the 2021 USA Women's U16 National Team and attended trials for the USA Women's U17 National Team a year later.

The St. John Vianney High School standout was named to the 2023 USA Women's Nike Hoop Summit Team but sat out the game due to injury. She was a five-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American in high school.

During her freshman year at NC State, she played a key role in the Wolfpack's surge to the Final Four, averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 38 games. Brooks tallied 12 points in the Final Four loss to South Carolina, tying Aziaha James as the second-leading scorer for the team in that game.

NC State coach Wes Moore impressed with Zoe Brooks

Brooks has the approval of NC State coach Wes Moore, who said her presence on the court puts everyone in the team up on their toes.

"Zoe is a combo guard who can run the show at point and break the defense down while also scoring the ball at all those levels," Moore said per the NC State website. "She makes everyone around her better with a high school state championship to prove it."

She's back with the Wolfpack for another season and as of Feb. 24, Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.9 apg and 1.3 spg in 31.4 mpg. The point guard is shooting 46.0% from the field and 78.2% from the free throw line so far.

What can you say about Zoe Brooks' season with the NC State Wolfpack? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

