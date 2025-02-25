Who are Zoe Brooks' parents? Know more about NC State guard's family and personal life

Zoe Brooks has taken the college basketball world by storm this season. The sophomore guard has energized NC State's fanbase with her outstanding play, leading the ninth-ranked Wolfpack to an impressive 22-5 record. Brooks' success wouldn't have been possible without the support of her parents and brother, who nurtured her love for the game from a young age.

Ad

The NC State Wolfpack star was born on March 12, 2005, in Plainfield, New Jersey. Her father is Maurice Brooks, who currently works as an editor and content manager at the NBA. He previously worked as an editor at ESPN and has been in this profession for more than 20 years. Zoe's mother, Millie Brooks, watches nearly every game of her daughter at NC State alongside her husband.

Ad

Trending

Zoe has a brother named Jalen, who is five years older than her. According to The News&Observer, Brooks started playing basketball when she was five years old. Her brother was a constant opponent on the court while she was growing up, with Zoe crediting Jalen for her playing style and aggressiveness, per Sh3GotGame.

The two siblings went to a Catholic school when they were young. Faith has been important to Zoe Brooks, who is an extremely religious person. Her father posted a video on Instagram of Brooks being baptized at church last year.

Ad

She also runs her own YouTube channel, "Zoe Brooks YT," where she has mostly posted her basketball highlights playing for St. John Vianney High School. The channel has 18 videos and 28 subscribers, with the last video posted over a year ago.

ESPN ranked her as the No. 4 guard and No. 9 overall in the Class of 2023, with ESPN scouts grade of 97 and a five-star signee for the Wolfpack. At NC State, Brooks is majoring in communications.

Ad

Zoe Brooks' basketball career takes off at NC State

Zoe Brooks made a name for herself during her freshman year with NC State, helping the Wolfpack reach the Final Four in the 2023-24 season. She took her game to another level during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 10.8 points during their run to the national semifinal. She showed no fear against eventual champions South Carolina, scoring 12 points off the bench in the 78-59 loss.

Ad

There has been no sophomore curse for Brooks, who is playing phenomenal basketball for the Wolfpack this 2024-25 NCAA season. The 5-foot-10 combo guard is averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals through 26 games.

NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) pumps the crowd up in double-overtime during their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on February 23, 2025, at Reynolds Coliseum. Photo: Getty

Brooks played the best game of her college basketball career on Sunday, scoring 33 points in NC State's 104-95 upset win over Hannah Hidalgo and then-No. 1 Notre Dame in double overtime at Reynolds Coliseum. Brooks shot 9-for-20 from the field, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. She wreaked havoc at the charity stripe, knocking down all 14 of her free-throw attempts against the Fighting Irish.

Brooks grabbed 10 rebounds against Notre Dame to record her second double-double of the season. She also had three assists, two blocks and one steal in 48 minutes of action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here