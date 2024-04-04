Why was Angel Reese crying? Looking at LSU star's emotional breakdown after Iowa loss

About a year ago, Angel Reese led the LSU Tigers to a national championship by defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. But the same opposition returned to eliminate them from the NCAA Tournament this year. Reese was seen crying during the press conference after the Iowa loss.

Why was Angel Reese crying?

Angel Reese broke down during the post-game press conference after the loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, revealing she received death threats. She said it all started a year ago when she led the LSU Lady Tigers to the national title last year.

"I've been through so much. I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats. I've been sexualized," Reese said in the conference.

"I've been threatened. And I've stood strong every single time."

"I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be there for them ..... All this has happened since I won the national championship and I haven't been happy since then."

Reese also said she was still thinking about her future and hadn't decided to return to play for the Lady Tigers for her senior season or declare for the WNBA Draft.

How college basketball experts reacted to Angel Reese's emotional-filled moment

Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho reacted to Reese’s emotional breakdown. He called the LSU basketball star a ‘self-proclaimed villain.’

“You can’t be the Big Bad Wolf and then cry like Courage the Cowardly Dog," Acho said on First Take. "Nobody mourns when the villain catches an L, and Angel Reese, you have self-proclaimed to be the villain."

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith disagreed with Acho’s point of view. He asserted he has mad respect for Acho but that they don't always have to agree on everything.

“Did we forget Caitlin Clark was doing the same thing to numerous opponents that same season last year? Smith said. "That is wasn't until she was humbled in that national championship against LSU that she dialed it back a little back. Where were you then Emmanuel Acho? Where was everybody then?”

Reese and the Lady Tigers are eliminated after losing to the Hawkeyes 94-87. Clark and Co. will play the UConn Huskies in the Final Four.

