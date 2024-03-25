Why did Buzz Williams leave Marquette? Exploring the Aggies HC's coaching career before joining Texas A&M

Buzz Williams stunned the college basketball world in March 2014 when he left Marquette to take the helm at Virginia Tech.

Williams, who was 41, signed a seven-year, $18.2-million to call the plays for the Hokies. The Oklahoma City University alumnus replaced James Johnson, who was removed from his post after two disappointing seasons with Virginia Tech.

Williams, who led Marquette to five March Madness stints between 2008 and 2014, released a statement about his transfer to Virginia Tech, saying he took the job on the challenge to succeed in the tough Atlantic Coast Conference.

"But this is a special situation to work at a place like Virginia Tech. I've heard tremendous things about this terrific institution and this is an outstanding opportunity to build a program," Williams said in a statement.

"My family and I look forward to becoming a part of this great university and community, and taking on the challenges associated in succeeding in the ACC," he added.

One of his senior players in Marquette, Jamil Wilson, said that Williams did not delve into the reason for leaving the Golden Eagles.

"There was really no reason (given by Williams for leaving). He just said he had an opportunity and he was leaving. That was pretty much it. He said he was leaving as soon as he left the locker room, and then we talked to Mr. Cords," Wilson said.

Williams left Marquette after recording a 17-15 slate in the 2013-14 season. The Golden Eagles failed to make it to the tournament after five straight seasons of making it to March Madness.

Buzz Williams guides Virginia Tech Hokies to Sweet 16 stint

Head coach Buzz Williams of the Texas A&M Aggies huddles with his team during the final minute of the second half against the Houston Cougars.

His five-year tenure with the Hokies was eventful as he turned a perennial ACC cellar-dweller into one of the most promising programs in the conference. Williams reached the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2019, including a Sweet 16 stint in 2019.

In 2019, he left Virginia Tech for Texas A&M and just like his first two teams, he administered a big turnaround with the Aggies. From a 24-24 mark in his first two seasons, he helped improve Texas A&M to a 27-13 record and a runner-up finish in the 2022 NIT.

Williams, whose initial salary with the Aggies was $3.8 million increases by $100,000 annually, followed it up with two straight March Madness stints despite playing in the tough Southeastern Conference.

In 2023, he signed a contract extension with Texas A&M which will keep him at the helm until 2028.

