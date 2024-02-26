Why was Chris Beard arrested in December 2022 while at Texas? All we know about domestic violence charge on Ole Miss HC

Chris Beard is the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball program. Before then, he coached the Texas Longhorns before being fired due to a domestic violence charge that had a lot of twists and turns along the path.

What details are known about that situation, and how did it lead him to coaching the Ole Miss Rebels?

Why was Chris Beard arrested?

Chris Beard was arrested and charged with domestic violence for allegedly choking his fiancee. This is a third-degree felony and has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. However, he did not face any jail time as the fiancee's wishes and court evidence were not enough to not get that conviction.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Randi Trew, Chris Beard's now ex-fiancee, called 911 after the couple allegedly had a physical altercation inside his house. Trew told the police that Beard had choked her from behind to the point she could not breathe for a handful of seconds as well as assaulted her, leading to his arrest.

Beard was charged with one charge of felony strangulations/suffocation-family violence. He was in prison for more than 12 hours before eventually being released. The reason for his release was Trew saying that she embellished things, as:

"Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted." h/t AP

The Texas Longhorns initially suspended him without pay after the arrest became public. On Jan. 5, 2023, they fired him.

How is Chris Beard doing as a coach this season?

The Ole Miss Rebels are 19-8 overall and 6-8 in the Southeastern Conference. They dominated early this season as they opened with a 13-game winning streak. However, things are sliding with five losses in the previous six games, but they should still end up making the NCAA Tournament.

Also Read: Purdue vs. Michigan basketball injury report, Feb. 25: Latest on Will Tschetter, Olivier Nkamhoua and more