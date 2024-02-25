Purdue vs Michigan basketball Injury report, February 25: Latest on Will Tschetter, Olivier Nkamhoua and more

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers are on the road to take on the Michigan Wolverines in a massive Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon. There are a handful of injuries on the Michigan side of things, which makes this contest a lot more difficult to project, as some players are listed as questionable.

But which players are dealing with injuries, and what is their most up-to-date status for this matchup?

Purdue vs. Michigan basketball injury report, Feb. 25

Will Tschetter, Michigan Wolverines

Sophomore forward Will Tschetter is listed as questionable for the game against Purdue as he is dealing with an undisclosed injury. This will be a significant loss if Tschetter cannot play, as he has a 59.6 shooting percentage and a 55.6 3-point percentage this season. His electric shooting is needed against one of the best teams in college basketball.

Also Read: Is Juwan Howard next in line to get fired after Chris Holtmann's dismissal? 5 landing spots for Michigan HC if he gets fired in 2024

Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan Wolverines

Graduate transfer Olivier Nkamhoua suffered a wrist injury that will reportedly end his season, with the expected timeline of four months before a full recovery. Michigan released a press release announcing Nkamhoua's setback as coach Juwan Howard spoke about the player's leadership.

"This is not how things were meant to be for Olivier," Howard said. "From the moment he stepped on campus, he brought maturity, class, insight and leadership. I truly feel blessed that I was able to learn a tremendous amount from him both on and off the court."

Nkamhoua was the team's second-leading scorer this season with 14.8 points while also leading the team with 7.1 rebounds. It will be a tough time for a struggling Wolverines team to replace his presence on the court.

Ian Burns, Michigan Wolverines

Ian Burns, the junior guard, will not suit up for the Wolverines today as he has been held to just seven games this season. He is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and it is unclear if he will return to the team at any point this season. Burns has played in two matchups since Dec. 16, and last appeared in a game on Feb. 13 against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Also Read: Is Zach Edey playing today vs Michigan? Purdue centers status explored ahead of Wolverines matchup