Why did Kyle Filipowski return to Duke? Exploring the potential reasons behind Duke star’s decision

Duke star Kyle Filipowski made headlines when he decided to return to Durham and remain with the Blue Devils this season. The young center out of Westtown, NY, was ready for the NBA, but in a massive turn of events, returned for his sophomore year.

This article will explore the potential reasons for Filipowski's withdrawal from the NBA draft. It will also delve into other facets of the Duke's center's career.

Why did Kyle Filipowski return to Duke?

Last year in April, Brendan Marks of The Athletic wrote that the 7-foot slot man returned to Durham for two reasons. One because he enjoyed playing college ball and two because he liked being at Duke University. The Blue Devils will need his help to overcome last year's 65-52 loss to Tennessee in the second round at March Madness.

Filipowski also posted a video on X explaining his decision. He said he wanted to help head coach Jon Scheyer "build a foundation" at Duke and leave his stamp on the Blue Devils basketball program.

As of this writing, Duke is in third place in the Atlantic Coast behind Virginia and conference-leading UNC Tar Heels. Filipowski is also the team's leading scorer, averaging 17.3 points on just under 50% shooting from the field.

Is Kyle Filipowski a sophomore?

Kyle Filipowski is a sophomore who has improved from his already stellar freshman run in almost all aspects of his game thus far. However, he has experienced a dip in his free throw shooting, down by about nine percent from his mark in the 2022-2023 season.

Every other statistic shows upgrades, particularly his three-point shooting and defense.

Why was Kyle Filipowski not a McDonald's All-American?

The 2022 McDonald's All-American boys game featured several young hoop prospects, including Boston Celtics' forward Jordan Walsh. Filipowski would also have been a part of that class but couldn't because he was already a fifth-year player.

Filipowski was initially classified as a member of the 2021 class but later reclassified into the following year, making him ineligible for the game. This piece of news was shared by Sports Illustrated.