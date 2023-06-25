Watch: Boston Celtics draftee Jordan Walsh shows off his katana in hilarious video

The new member of the Boston Celtics, Jordan Walsh, recently showed off a purchase after getting drafted by the famed franchise. Walsh posted a video of him showing off a katana that he bought days after being drafted.

His katana was stored safely in a white sheath, which he slowly drew it from. The rookie was streaming when he presented his viewers with his recent purchase. Watch the video below to see the rookie with his katana.

hoops bot @hoops_bot Celtics draftee Jordan Walsh shows off his katana Celtics draftee Jordan Walsh shows off his katana https://t.co/yQV9xMRocL

Walsh was enthusiastic while flaunting the sword. The katana looked real, even if it was seen on video.

Brad Steven believes Jordan Walsh can be a defensive weapon for the Celtics

The Celtics recently lost the heart and soul of the team, Marcus Smart, after the three-team trade that allowed them to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. Not only did the team lose a leader, but they lost a significant defender in Smart.

The 6-foot-4 guard was the Defensive Player of the Year winner in 2022 and was a vital piece to their deep postseason run in the same year.

Boston fans are currently having a hard time accepting the trade, but Brad Stevens assured them that the organization is working on something big. Stevens also talked about Walsh, who they got from the Sacramento Kings via trade.

The executive believes that the rookie will excel in their franchise as a defensive specialist. Here's what he said to reporters:

"He's young, we don't expect him to come in and take the world on fire in the first couple of months, Summer League, first year."

Boston Celtics @celtics Brad Stevens breaks down the skillset of Jordan Walsh. Brad Stevens breaks down the skillset of Jordan Walsh. https://t.co/ndAYKqJyGv

"He has a special ability laterally and with his wingspan to swallow people up defensively. He really creates havoc with his arms and with his energy, with his ability to move his feet. He's a better shooter, and we had him in twice for a workout, he's just getting better and better.

"I think over time, he'll become a really good shooter who has the athleticism to finish and drive closeouts, but he'll be ahead on the defensive end to start."

Walsh played college basketball in Arkansas for only a year. He wasn't highly scouted by the NBA but remained consistent for his school. Walsh's numbers weren't eye-popping as well, as he only averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Offensively, his thunderous dunks are something to keep an eye on. Despite his height, he can soar to the rim and generate a ton of momentum for the team. The 6-foot-7 forward is a defensive nightmare that could be useful for the Celtics now that Smart is not with them.

Among all the rookies, Jordan Walsh could be one of the most fun players to watch next season.

