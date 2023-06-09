Jordan Walsh 2023 NBA draft prediction: Where will the 2022 McDonald's All-American star land?

Jordan Walsh has already been compared to Dennis Rodman due to his authoritative defending and enthusiasm when hounding a particularly talented opponent. Standing at six feet seven, he is no slouch when getting up and down the floor, keeping up with smaller, nimbler opponents effortlessly.

His defensive ability has been lauded as 'dogged,' and he has a nose for rebounds averaging 3.9 a game this season.

Is Jordan Walsh the tactical Swiss knife?

Jordan Walsh has had to adapt his position and execution multiple times for the Arkansas Razorbacks due to their many injuries during the season. Walsh played in all 36 games this season showing off his endurance and durability.

In a team with the offensive star power of Ricky Council IV and Anthony Black, Walsh wasn't required to shoulder the scoring burden, and this allowed him to show off his defensive nous, which he did with aplomb.

Although he averaged just 7.1 points per game this season, Jordan Walsh has shown a tendency to be quite accurate shooting from deep and, at the NBA draft combine, hit an astonishing 68% of his corner threes, dwarfing prospects like Ricky Council IV, who hit only 48%.

Walsh has a fluid release, and while his overall shooting stands at just 43.3%, it's a technical issue that can be worked on when he makes the step up to the NBA. He has shown a well-developed basketball IQ setting up effective screens for his teammates and finding spaces to shoot unencumbered.

What do the NBA draft predictions say?

Jordan Walsh's trajectory has always been heading toward the NBA. With a past of being a five-star recruit from Link Academy alongside being a McDonald's All-American, he definitely has the chops. Walsh has more than held his own, sharing the court with stars like Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV and Nick Smith Jr., all of whom have declared for this draft class.

Walsh impressed at the NBA draft combine, showing off his speed across the court and a tendency to explode off the mark in transition. Certain predictions see him as a mid-second-round pick, and the most likely team that would vie for his services is the Charlotte Hornets, where he would blend in alongside the talents of LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Walsh is not only an exciting prospect, he has the confidence to back it up, stating, "I was stuck in a role, but now they’ll see the real Jordan." May the real Jordan please stand up!

