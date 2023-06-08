Brandin Podziemski 2023 NBA Draft prediction: Where will the Santa Clara shooting guard land?

Brandin Podziemski had a breakout season as a member of the Santa Clara Broncos in 2022-2023 after joining the program via the transfer portal. The move paid off as he was able to climb up draft boards.

Following the season, Podziemski declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. With the draft just two weeks away, he is now projected to be selected in the first round. Take a look at which team makes the most sense for the shooting guard prospect below.

How did Brandin Podziemski perform in his college career?

Brandin Podziemski joined the Illinois Fighting Illini as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He received limited playing time as a freshman, averaging just 1.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.1 steals per game while shooting 42.1% from the field, 23.1% from three-point range, and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

Following the season, Podziemski entered the transfer portal, eventually joining the Santa Clara Broncos. With a much more significant role and more opportunity, he was able to show off his game. Podziemski averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field, 43.8% from three-point range, and 77.1% from the free-throw line.

His performance earned him WCC co-Player of the Year and WCC Newcomer of the Year honors. Podziemski was also selected for the first-team All-WCC.

Where could Brandin Podziemski land in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Brandin Podziemski has one of the widest ranges of possibilities in the 2023 NBA Draft. He has been mocked to land as high as the middle of the first round and as low as the middle of the second round. Podziemski's shooting and rebounding ability make him very intriguing, however, there are questions about his athleticism, his defense, and his level of competition.

While the questions may have some legitimacy to them, the former Santa Clara Broncos shooting guard should hear his name called in this year's draft. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat could use his shooting, and he fits the culture of the latter, as well as the Golden State Warriors. All three teams are selecting between 17th and 19th.

Despite some projections having him as a mid-first-round pick, it is unlikely that Podziemski is drafted that high due to his perceived lack of upside. Younger teams such as the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, and Detroit Pistons could be options. The teams combine to hold seven selections between 26th and 34th overall.

