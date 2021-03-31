NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets pursued Kelly Oubre Jr. before the March 25 deadline

Kelly Oubre Jr. featured prominently in NBA trade rumors leading up to the March 25 deadline and the latest reports state that the Brooklyn Nets made a move for him. Many expected the Golden State Warriors to move Oubre but GM Bob Myers eventually ended up keeping hold of the swingman.

The Brooklyn Nets already have a deep and star-studded roster this season, but it turns out that they attempted to land another marquee name. As reported by Marc Stein in his NY Times Newsletter, the Nets offered Spencer Dinwiddie for Kelly Oubre Jr. but the Warriors said no. Stein wrote:

"The volume on complaints surely would have been higher had the Nets been successful in their attempts to trade the injured Spencer Dinwiddie for a wing player. Among the options they explored, I’m told, was sending Dinwiddie to Golden State for Kelly Oubre. Golden State rejected those overtures because it is still desperate to make the playoffs."

Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled immensely from the field at the start of his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. But the two-way player managed to turn things around and is currently averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds per game this season. Oubre's ability to defend and score in multiple ways is what enticed suitors such as the Brooklyn Nets.

Strong showing from Kelly Oubre Jr. 👏



24 PTS, 10 REB, 43.5 FPTS pic.twitter.com/YnYfDvSGan — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) March 24, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Why did Golden State Warriors reject the Brooklyn Nets' offer for Kelly Oubre?

The Golden State Warriors don't have any qualms about Kelly Oubre's performances. In fact, he's a key component in their playoff push.

Warriors GM Bob Myers (right)

Much of the speculation related to Oubre stems from the Warriors' cap situation. They're projected to pay luxury tax in the next few years. Oubre will become a free agent this summer and could command $20 million annually. Re-signing him would weigh heavily on their salary bill.

As such, the Brooklyn Nets' offer for Kelly Oubre makes little sense. Spencer Dinwiddie is an inactive player who could also opt out of his player option and become a free agent. He would neither help the Warriors in their playoff push nor ease their cap problem.

Kelly Oubre is part of the Warriors' plans for the future 💯 pic.twitter.com/NupPqdG9i8 — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) March 28, 2021

Even though the move didn't materialize, it's interesting to note that the Brooklyn Nets tried to use every possible asset to upgrade their roster before the trade deadline.

