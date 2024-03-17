Why is March Madness called the 'Big Dance'? Origin and history explored

March Madness is about to tipoff on Sunday, March 17, and like every year, the college basketball world will be glued in. The event has a rich history and many hidden stories about why things are how they are in the present. One of the stories is about how it came to be called the "Big Dance."

March Madness is one of the most anticipated events in college sports and has become a sporting ritual. The fans stay glued to the action as all the big stars fight it out on the court in a one-off elimination tournament for the NCAA national title. Here is some more information about all the madness and fandom that is about to ensue.

Why is March Madness called the Big Dance?

The term the Big Dance apparently came from Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in 1977. During the Golden Eagles’ national championship run that season, he told a reporter, "You gotta wear the blue blazer when you go to the big dance."

It probably relates to McGuire's superstition about wearing a bright blue blazer during that year's regular season. As the Golden Eagles won the national title the same year, everyone started calling the event the "Big Dance."

Expand Tweet

What if Maguire had not led his team to the national title that year? He probably wouldn't have gotten the Bradley University's Center Court dedicated to him. And neither would have the "Big Dance" stuck to the NCAA Tournament's terminology.

Also read: How long does March Madness last? Things you need to know ahead of the 2024 NCAA tournament

Why do people like March Madness so much?

March Madness is one of the most popular sports events in the United States. There are many reasons why people love the event, and it has endured the test of time.

Many believe the tournament unifies the country into supporting their favorite college basketball team. The alumni are spread around the country and even the world, allowing them to reconnect with their roots and where they came from.

Connecticut Huskies vs. San Diego State Aztecs - 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game

The event is also easy to understand as the brackets are pretty straightforward: 68 teams in the men’s and women's basketball tournaments start the journey in a one-off elimination-style contest until only one is left standing. That team gets to lift the NCAA basketball national championship for its efforts and endurance.

This year, it starts with Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 17, with the first games beginning from March 19. The new national champion will be crowned on April 8.

Also read: March Madness tracker: Full list of men's college basketball teams set to miss out on this year's tournament

Poll : Excited for the Big Dance? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion