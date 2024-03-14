The 2024 Men's NCAA March Madness is just days away, as teams vie for an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Some conferences have concluded their tournaments with Stetson, Montana State, Longwood, Charleston, Oakland, Drake, Wagner, Morehead State, Colgate, Samford, McNeese, South Dakota State, James Madison and Saint Mary's gaining an automatic ticket to the knockout phase on the road to the Big Dance.
Other schools haven't qualified due to poor records in the 2023-24 NCAA regular season tournament. Here is the list of squads that failed to make it to the Men's NCAA Tournament.
Teams that have not qualified for the Men's NCAA Tournament in 2024 March Madness
Here are the teams that are not qualified or ineligible to compete in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament:
America East - NJIT
ASUN - Central Arkansas, Bellarmine, Queens
Big West - Cal State Fullerton, Cal Poly, UC San Diego
Ivy League - Harvard, Columbia, Penn, Dartmouth
MAC - Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Buffalo
NEC - Stonehill
Ohio Valley - Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri State, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana
Southland - Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce
SWAC - Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Prairie View A&M, Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State
Summit League - St. Thomas
WAC - Utah Tech, Southern Utah, UT Rio Grande Valley
List of teams that have never made it to the Men's NCAA tournament
There are collegiate basketball programs that consistently make the Men's NCAA Tournament.
As of last season, Kentucky tops the list with 60 tournament bids. It is followed by North Carolina, which competed in 52 NCAA Tournaments. Kansas (51) and UCLA (50) are the other teams with 50 or more stints.
Rounding out the top 10 schools that have the most number of NCAA Tournament bids are Duke (45), Indiana (41), Villanova (40), Louisville (39), Notre Dame (37), Syracuse (37) and Texas (37).
However, some teams never made it through March Madness. Here is the list of squads who had never qualified in any NCAA Tournament:
Which team will be in the Men's NCAA Tournament for the first time?
At the moment, Stetson will make its first appearance in the Men's NCAA Tournament. The Hatters took home the ASUN Tournament title to secure their first-ever entry into March Madness.
The No. 2-seed Stetson beat fourth-ranked Austin Peay, 94-91, in the ASUN championship.
Before making it to the final, the Hatters outplayed No. 8 Queens in the quarterfinals, 91-83, and trampled No. 10 Jacksonville in the semifinals, 87-68.
Stetson is among 14 teams that have already punched their tickets in the NCAA Tournament. There are still 18 automatic berths that will be contested in the coming days, plus 36 at-large bids up for grabs.
The whole list of teams that will compete in the NCAA Tournament will be known on March 17, or Selection Sunday. CBS will broadcast the proceedings at 6 p.m. ET and is available via livestream on Hulu with Live TV and Paramount +.
