The 2024 Men's NCAA March Madness is just days away, as teams vie for an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Some conferences have concluded their tournaments with Stetson, Montana State, Longwood, Charleston, Oakland, Drake, Wagner, Morehead State, Colgate, Samford, McNeese, South Dakota State, James Madison and Saint Mary's gaining an automatic ticket to the knockout phase on the road to the Big Dance.

Other schools haven't qualified due to poor records in the 2023-24 NCAA regular season tournament. Here is the list of squads that failed to make it to the Men's NCAA Tournament.

Teams that have not qualified for the Men's NCAA Tournament in 2024 March Madness

Here are the teams that are not qualified or ineligible to compete in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament:

America East - NJIT

ASUN - Central Arkansas, Bellarmine, Queens

Big West - Cal State Fullerton, Cal Poly, UC San Diego

Ivy League - Harvard, Columbia, Penn, Dartmouth

MAC - Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Buffalo

NEC - Stonehill

Ohio Valley - Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri State, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana

Southland - Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce

SWAC - Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Prairie View A&M, Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State

Summit League - St. Thomas

WAC - Utah Tech, Southern Utah, UT Rio Grande Valley

List of teams that have never made it to the Men's NCAA tournament

Kentucky holds the most NCAA Tournament appearances, with 60.

There are collegiate basketball programs that consistently make the Men's NCAA Tournament.

As of last season, Kentucky tops the list with 60 tournament bids. It is followed by North Carolina, which competed in 52 NCAA Tournaments. Kansas (51) and UCLA (50) are the other teams with 50 or more stints.

Rounding out the top 10 schools that have the most number of NCAA Tournament bids are Duke (45), Indiana (41), Villanova (40), Louisville (39), Notre Dame (37), Syracuse (37) and Texas (37).

However, some teams never made it through March Madness. Here is the list of squads who had never qualified in any NCAA Tournament:

CONFERENCE NO OF TEAMS TEAMS Summit League 5 Denver, Kansas City, Omaha, South Dakota, Western Illinois America East 4 Maine, New Hampshire, NJIT, UMass Lowell WAC 3 Cal Baptist, UTRGV, Utah Valley Big South 3 High Point, Presbyterian, USC Upstate ASUN 2 Central Arkansas, North Alabama CAA 2 Elon, William & Mary Horizon League 2 Purdue Fort Wayne, Youngstown State Ohio Valley 2 SIUE, UT Martin SWAC 2 Bethune-Cookman, Grambling Big Sky 1 Sacramento State Big West 1 UC Riverside Independent 1 Chicago State MAAC 1 Quinnipiac MEAC 1 Maryland Eastern Shore NEC 1 Merrimack Northeast 1 Sacred Heart Patriot 1 Army SoCon 1 The Citadel Southland 1 Incarnate Word

Which team will be in the Men's NCAA Tournament for the first time?

At the moment, Stetson will make its first appearance in the Men's NCAA Tournament. The Hatters took home the ASUN Tournament title to secure their first-ever entry into March Madness.

The No. 2-seed Stetson beat fourth-ranked Austin Peay, 94-91, in the ASUN championship.

Before making it to the final, the Hatters outplayed No. 8 Queens in the quarterfinals, 91-83, and trampled No. 10 Jacksonville in the semifinals, 87-68.

Stetson is among 14 teams that have already punched their tickets in the NCAA Tournament. There are still 18 automatic berths that will be contested in the coming days, plus 36 at-large bids up for grabs.

The whole list of teams that will compete in the NCAA Tournament will be known on March 17, or Selection Sunday. CBS will broadcast the proceedings at 6 p.m. ET and is available via livestream on Hulu with Live TV and Paramount +.

