"Kentucky can win six games in March": Top basketball analyst has bold predictions for John Calipari's team ahead of 2024 March Madness

As March Madness approaches, analyst Jon Rothstein shared his predictions for the Kentucky Wildcats. Speaking on CBS Sports College Basketball, he said that if they can win on Saturday against Tennessee, they can win six games in March and go on a deep run.

"Kentucky will enter the NCAA Tournament as the team that has the highest ceiling in the sport when you think about their offensive capabilities. ... If Kentucky can win Saturday, it is all you need to know that they can win six games in March."

The Kentucky Wildcats have a rich history in the NCAA Tournament, with eight NCAA championships to their name. They have been led by legendary coaches like Adolph Rupp and John Calipari.

They have also made 17 NCAA Final Four appearances and 12 national championship games, which tells the story of their excellence on the national stage.

Kentucky Wildcats 2023-24 season as March Madness approaches

Kentucky v Kansas State

This season, the Wildcats have not been very consistent. Despite this, they are still a strong contender as March Madness approaches. Their odds reflect their potential to make a deep run into the tournament. They have +175 odds of making the Final Four and +1100 odds of winning the NCAA Tournament.

The Kentucky Wildcats are fourth in the Southeastern Conference with a conference record of 12-5 and an overall record of 22-8. In the last few matches, they have had notable wins against Vanderbilt (93-77), Arkansas (111-102), and Alabama (117-95).

However, they also faced a few challenges this season as they faced a narrow loss against LSU (75-74). With their style of playing and under the guidance of coach Calipari, the Wildcats are expected to make a strong statement in March Madness 2024.

