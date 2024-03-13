Shaquille O'Neal's NCAA March Madness knowledge surprises TNT crew

Shaquille O'Neal left the TNT crew in awe with his knowledge about the NCAA's March Madness marquee tournament. The former LA Lakers superstar showed off his college basketball knowledge in a special March Madness edition of 'Where They Play At,' and the four-time NBA champion nailed the answers. Candace Parker and Jamal Crawford were left spellbound.

The segment opened with Stetson and O'Neal said Florida without missing a beat. His next question was Longwood, and the NBA on TNT host got the answer wrong as he went with Florida again, when it was Virginia.

When asked what state was Drake located in, O'Neal paused and responded by saying Iowa, which was the right answer. Up next was Morehead, which left the former MVP scratching his head. However, he got the right answer, saying it's in Kentucky.

Overall, it was a good round that showed O'Neal keeping himself updated about the March Madness.

Over the years, Shaquille O'Neal has carved out a successful career as an analyst on TNT's 'Inside the NBA.'

His post-basketball career ventures include a string of successful businesses. He has starred in multiple commercials including Papa John's, The General and Icy Hot. During NCAA March Madness, fans will see the former center in commercials with The Home Depot as well.

Shaquille O'Neal focusing on the women's category, names his final four

Earlier, the three-time NBA Finals MVP shared that he was keenly following the women's category in the March Madness Tournament instead of the Men's segment.

“I haven’t really been paying attention to the men’s side because the women’s side has been dominating. My Final Four would be LSU, Iowa, USC and South Carolina.”

Shaquille O'Neal's support for the LSU is understandable, as he played for the team before foraying into the NBA.

With the Tigers, he racked up 21.6 points and 13.5 rebounds. Recently, he shared his conversation with Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers, after the the dust-up between South Carolina and the Tigers.

"I called her and I said, ‘You did the right thing. Trust me, you did the right thing, because if (you) would had gone out there, they would have been looking for you. You and (Kamilla) Cardoso get into a shoving match. She’s already ejected.'"

Shaquille O'Neal has done more than just follow the NBA, as the 15-time All-Star knows what's going on in a college tournament amid an intriguing league season.