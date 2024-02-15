Why is UConn’s mascot a husky? Exploring the history and legacy of Jonathan the Husky

American sports teams put a lot of importance in their mascots, as icons that fans can rally behind. And for the University of Connecticut, their adorable mascot--aptly named Jonathan the Husky, will once again serve as an image that UConn fans get behind as they try to defend their national title.

In this post, we will delve into the history of the UConn mascot; and why they picked a husky to serve as their face.

Why is UConn’s mascot a husky?

The history of the UConn husky dates as far back as 1934. That year, a student poll was sent out asking for a school nickname, where the "huskies" were picked. This was after the school itself was renamed the Connecticut State College the year before. The "huskies" nickname, however, wouldn't actually stick until after the school first started using the "UConn" name, which was in 1939.

With the UConn name now commonly used by students, people started recognizing that it rhymes with the Canadian territory of Yukon, where husky dogs are native. This was then confirmed in a 1997 interview on the Hartford Courant, and it's been this way since. Eventually, the University of Connecticut would fully adopt the UConn name for all their athletics endeavors in 2013.

Why is the UConn mascot named Jonathan the Husky?

The name Jonathan comes from Jonathan Trumbull, who was the first state governor of Connecticut (via UConn.edu). Modern versions of Jonathan the Husky always have two versions: the real dog and the costumed version that's always seen in games.

So far, there have been a total of 15 real-life huskies that have served as UConn mascots. They're also aptly named with numbers in their name, with the current one being Jonathan XV.

Jonathan XV was first introduced in June 2023, back when he was just two months old (via AP News). He was born in Ontario, Canada and first arrived on campus in June 17 of last year. Ever since, the pooch has lived with the family of his predecessor, Jonathan XIV, who was with the men's basketball team when they won the national championship last year.

Jenna Epstein, who co-chairs the APO Husky Committee responsible for the huskies' well-being and their activities, had this to say about the introduction of UConn's newest good boy:

“When I saw him for the first time, he was so incredibly adorable that my eyes turned to hearts, so to speak.“He’s such a smart boy. When you talk with him, you can see that the wheels are turning in his head and that he’s very intelligent.”