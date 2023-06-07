Space Jam: A New Legacy is more than just a movie. It’s a tribute to LeBron James’ legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The film follows James as he teams up with the Looney Tunes to save his son Dom from a rogue AI.

But while James plays himself in the film, his on-screen family is not his real one. Instead of his wife Savannah and his three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri, actors portray fictional versions of them.

Some fans may wonder why Bron did not include his real sons in the film, especially Bronny, who is a rising star in the high school basketball scene and recently committed to USC.

According to director Malcolm D. Lee, there were several reasons for this decision.

One was to protect James’ family’s privacy and not expose them to the spotlight of Hollywood. Another was to avoid confusion between James’ real and fictional personas.

“This is a fictional version of myself, but it’s also kind of who I am as well,” James said in a promotional interview for the film.

He explained that he wanted to show his struggles as a father who tries to balance his career and his family, but he also wanted to have some creative freedom to tell a compelling story.

Lee also said it would have been hard for Bron to act with his real family, especially in scenes where he had to be tough or angry with them.

“It would have been hard for him to be mean to Bronny on camera,” Lee said.

LeBron James' Family Bond on Display in Space Jam: A New Legacy

LeBron James and his family

Even though James’ on-screen family is not his real one, they are still inspired by his actual wife and children.

The film features three kids: Xosha, Darius, and Dom. Xosha (played by Harper Leigh Alexander) is based on James’ daughter Zhuri, who is the youngest of his children. Darius (played by Ceyair J. Wright) is based on James’ oldest son Bronny, who is a high school basketball player and has been compared to his father. Dom (played by Cedric Joe) is based on James’ middle son Bryce, who is also interested in basketball but has other talents as well.

Space Jam: A New Legacy may not feature James’ real sons, but it still celebrates their bond and their love for basketball. It also shows that James is not only a great player but also a great dad who wants the best for his kids.

