Watch: LeBron James posts adorable video of daughter Zhuri James dancing on Instagram, hypes her up and asks her to, "Get it, mama face!"

Arguably the greatest of all time, LeBron James is hoping to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to yet another NBA title this season. King James is currently averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting better than 48% from the field.

LeBron James recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine and away from his family and the Lakers. But that didn't stop LeBron from encouraging his daughter Zhuri James on Instagram.

LeBron James shows his support for his daughter Zhuri James.

LeBron James has two sons and one daughter - Bronny James, Bryce James and Zhuri James. The four-time champion appeared to be encouraging his daughter's performance during rehearsals.

Zhuri James has a YouTube channel called All Things Zhuri which prominently features her parents. Meanwhile, both of LeBron James' sons have taken up basketball and seem destined for the NBA. There have been plenty of clips on the internet with King James in attendance at one of his son's basketball games. You often see James rave about either of his son's budding basketball talent on Twitter or Instagram.

With LeBron constantly under scrutiny in the public eye, it is remarkable how he and his wife have been able to remain under the radar and raise three immensely talented kids with bright futures.

How far will LeBron James and the Lakers go this season?

It is championship or bust for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. That comes with territory, especially after acquiring superstar Russell Westbrook over the summer from the Washington Wizards.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently sit 6th in the Western Conference with a 12-11 record. With so many new additions to the team, the Lakers have lacked cohesion so far this season and will need to get it together if they are to make a championship run.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers entered play with a 230-0 record (including playoffs) when leading by at least 25 points in a game over the last 25 seasons.



They led by 26 tonight, their largest blown lead over that span. The Lakers entered play with a 230-0 record (including playoffs) when leading by at least 25 points in a game over the last 25 seasons.They led by 26 tonight, their largest blown lead over that span. https://t.co/2fd5GdH5Dd

Another roadblock standing in the way of the Lakers winning their 18th championship is the health of their superstars. Anthony Davis is extremely injury prone while LeBron James, for the first time in his career, looks human. Without those two superstars, the Lakers might as well wave goodbye to the Larry O'Brien trophy. Even if one of them is fit, there are still major doubts over whether the Lakers can mount a deep postseason run, let alone win the championship.

With all that said, when fully healthy, the Los Angeles Lakers are still formidable. As seen in the past, Westbrook is capable of suddenly playing at an MVP level post the All-Star weekend, and the Lakers have the weapons to dominate opposition. LeBron James will also be vying for his fifth ring and a fifth Finals MVP, too.

