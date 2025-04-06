Will Cooper Flagg return to Duke? Exploring $4.8M NIL-valued superstar's potential future options following heartbreaking exit vs Houston

Duke superstar Cooper Flagg isn't likely to return for a sophomore stint with the Duke Blue Devils next season despite falling short of the promise to lead the team to their sixth national title and first since 2015.
The 6-foot-9 guard/forward, whose NIL value is pegged at $4.8 million (per On3), almost singlehandedly guided the Jon Scheyer-coached squad to a Final Four win over Houston on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The freshman made two free throws to give Duke a 66-59 lead with 1:26 left.
But just like the adage, no lead is safe in basketball and the Blue Devils fell victim to this. They collapsed and allowed Houston to unleash an 11-1 run, overturning the deficit and securing a national championship showdown with Florida.
As the final buzzer sounded, it ended Flagg's campaign this season, falling short of expectations and losing what could be his crowning moment before going to the NBA. Despite disclosing his intent to return to Duke in a previous interview, Flagg is set to fulfill his dream of going to the NBA, if Scheyer is concerned.
On "The Dan Patrick Show" this week, Scheyer reaffirmed what everybody expects Flagg to do in June — become the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
"I think he's got to take the next dream in his life, and be the top pick in the NBA draft and start his professional career," Scheyer said.
Flagg played and started 37 games this season for Duke, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks. He shot 48.1% from the field, including 38.5% from the 3-point line and 84.0% from the free-throw line.
Mock draft projections see Cooper Flagg as No. 1 overall
Cooper Flagg's performance this season in the NCAA fortified NBA draft experts' expectations. He is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. USA Today describes the 6-foot-9 guard/forward as a do-it-all star with outstanding, low-post footwork.
"Flagg, who has added more muscle since the start of the year, is a physical player who initiates contact, is confident and plays with force when necessary," USA Today said.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman and Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor hailed Cooper Flagg's versatility, describing him as hustling like a madman and rapidly evolving.
Whatever the decision Cooper Flagg would make in the coming days, everybody would remember him for the amazing ride that provided excitement to the men's basketball scene affected by the lack of credible talents in the previous years.
