"Will be the next Coach K", "He'll be gone in 2": Fans react as Florida's Todd Golden signs massive $40,500,000 contract extension

Florida coach Todd Golden will stay with the team for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, it was reported by college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman that Golden and the school agreed to a new six-year contract that will keep him with the Gators until 2031.

The program won its first national championship since 2007, which likely boosted Golden's hopes for a new contract. He is set to receive a total of $40,500,000, making him one of the highest-paid college coaches of all time.

College basketball fans, especially the Florida faithful, rejoiced that their national champion coach earned a new contract and will continue to call the plays on the sideline.

"This will be the next Coach K of CBB. Bookmark it and come back in 2040 for an update," one wrote.

"Very much so earned," another said.

"Scheyer vs Golden is going to be the next big rivalry," one commented.

However, others were not happy with Golden's extension.

"He will be gone in 2," one fan said.

"Yeah this is dumb, let him at least have a few more good years first before you rush to do something like this," another fan wrote.

"He is not my coach (Pope) but he is a great coach," a fan tweeted.

Florida finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 36-4 and 14-4 in SEC play.

Todd Golden led the Gators to their first national championship in almost two decades

The last time the Florida Gators won the national title was in 2006 and 2007. In the 2024-2025 campaign, they defeated the Houston Cougars 65-63 in the national championship game, breaking the program's 18-year title drought.

With a new contract secured, Gators coach Todd Golden will look to go back-to-back next season and win his second national title since he took the job in 2022.

