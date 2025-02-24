Will UConn make the NCAA tournament? Exploring HC Dan Hurley and co.'s March Madness chances

The UConn Huskies (18-9, 10-6) may not be living up to their standards as back-to-back defending champions, but they're still a formidable team as they head into the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Despite an inconsistent season under coach Dan Hurley, UConn remains ranked within the top 40 in two of the three ranking classifications used by the selection committee to determine the 68 teams that will compete in the NCAA Tournament.

The lack of a go-to-guy stymies UConn's three-peat

UConn's 2024-25 college basketball campaign has been a roller-coaster, showing promise early in the non-conference regular season before hitting a speed bump in Hawaii. They tried to fix their issues and were successful at first, winning eight straight games.

Unfortunately, the Huskies have gone 6-6 in their last 12 games, pulling them down the AP Top 25 rankings and booting them out of contention for the Big East regular season title. All is not lost for Dan Hurley's team, as they still have the Big East Tournament ahead, which offers an automatic NCAA Tournament bid for the winner.

However, to contend for a three-peat, UConn must address the lack of a go-to player in crucial moments. While Solo Ball, Alex Karaban and freshman Liam McNeeley have stepped up in some games, the team still lacks a leader who consistently takes charge in do-or-die situations.

UConn is in the Top 40 of KenPom, NET rankings but plunges to 66th in RPI rankings

UConn is an intriguing team that will spark debates among selectors regarding their NCAA Tournament bracket position. The Huskies are currently ranked 37th in the NET rankings, reflecting their mixed performance against Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 opponents.

Dan Hurley's men are 5-5 against Q1 foes and 4-3 against Q2 rivals. However, they are a combined 9-1 when they go against Q3 and Q4 teams. UConn's wins above the bubble mark stand at 42nd, with a 6-4 record in away games and 1-3 in neutral locations.

Meanwhile, UConn is ranked 38th in KenPom with an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.48. The Huskies are 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency at 121.2 points per game per 100 possessions but are 98th in adjusted defensive efficiency at 103.7 ppg/100 possessions. Their adjusted tempo (possessions per 40 minutes ranks 329th at 64.3 while their luck rating is -.028 (256th).

In terms of strength of schedule, UConn has an overall strength of schedule rating of +9.84 (47th). It has a 112.8 average adjusted offensive efficiency of opposing teams (47th) and 105.0 average defensive efficiency of opposing teams (51st). The Huskies are ranked 200th in non-conference strength of schedule rating at -0.88.

Currently, UConn is ranked 66th in RPI rankings at .565. The Huskies peaked at No. 4 in RPI and dropped as low as 272nd, placing 62nd last week.

Following their loss to St. John's on Sunday, UConn is out of the running for the Big East regular season title. However, they remain in contention for the Big East Tournament.

The next four games will determine UConn's seeding for the tournament, which offers an automatic NCAA Tournament bid for the winner.

