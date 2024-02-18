Will UNC make the March Madness 2024? Breaking down the Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament 2024 odds

UNC is in a comfortable position right now, with just a month away from the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

While they may not be the number 1 seed in the run to March Madness, their chances of playing in the clash are set. Currently atop the ACC with a 20-6 record, the Tar Heels were predicted to be the top seed owing to their clean winning streak.

However, things changed on Jan. 31, as they recorded their first loss of 2024 to George Tech. Since then, the Tar Heels have been alternating between wins and losses, going 3-3 in their last six games.

With five games left before the big clash, UNC must maintain their positive run to fend off conference rival Duke, who's catching up quickly.

Will UNC make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Yes, they most probably will. Per the latest bracket preview, UNC is listed as the No. 2 seed.

Overall, the Tar Heels are the No. 5 seed right behind Arizona, which is at No. 4 overall seed. The only other ACC program in the top 16 is Duke (No. 3 seed).

The two rivals share a .014 pct within the Atlantic Coast Conference. Therefore, it's crucial that the Tar Heels avoid any unexpected losses in the final home stretch.

UNC NCAA tournament history

The Tar Heels are one of the winningest teams in the NCAA Tournament.

They have appeared in a record 21NCAA Tournament Final Fours. Their six national championships are the third-most all-time, only preceded by Kentucky (8) and UCLA (11).

UNC has won 18 Atlantic Coast Conference tournament titles. They came close to an NCAA championship in 2022 but had to settle for a runner-up finish against the Jayhawks. Hubert Davis.

So the team will hole to end their six-year championship drought.

UNC March Madness odds

UNC has a +1600 odds of winning the NCAA championship, with a +375 at the Finals Four appearance.

TeamRankings.com has UNC at a 100% chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament and a 23.7% projected winning chance.

UNC Strengths

Compared to last year, when UNC exited the regular season at their lowest, things seem better this time around.

Seniors RJ Davis and Armando Bacot have been at the helm taking the Heels through this season. Davis is shooting better this season, with 3-pointers at 41.1%, and Bacot's 55% field gold stat are all helping the team stack wins.

UNC Weakness

UNC had one of the best defenses in the country early in the season. Their 10-game winning streak was proof of that.

However, after the loss to George Tech, things have begun to look down. While they were able to take things over against Virginia Tech on Saturday, there are a few more things the Tar Heels need to tighten up defensively in the lead-up to March.

UNC's quadrant records

The Tar Heels have won six of the 10 games in quad 1. They have a record of 5-1 in quad 2 and 4-1 in quad 3. Moreover, UNC has won all five of its games in quad 5.

