Will Utah make the 2024 March Madness? Breaking down the Utes 2024 NCAA tournament odds

Utah is one of the teams that are looking to make it to the 2024 NCAA March Madness despite having a not so steady performance in the regular season. The Utes currently have a 15-10 win-loss mark but are fourth to last in the Pacific 12 (Pac 12) Conference with a 6-8 record.

Just like other teams that are hanging on dear life to get through the knockout stages of the NCAA tournament, Utah needs to finish strong in their remaining games to conclude the regular season on a positive note and possibly gain the nod of the selectors.

After starting with a 14-5 mark in their first 19 games, the Utes have lost five of their last six games, including three straight against conference-mates, No. 8 Arizona, Arizona State and USC.

The decline in form has relegated them to the bottom half of the Pac-12 standings. A strong finishing kick is what they need to avoid falling out of NCAA tournament contention.

If they win all of their remaining matches, there is a good chance of making it to the knockout round, as they would end the regular season at 21-10.

Utah Utes NCAA tournament history

The Utes have appeared in 29 NCAA tournaments beginning in 1944 - the year when they won their only national title.

The last time they made the tournament was in 2016 when they were seeded third in the Midwest Regional. They won over Fresno State in the first round but lost to Gonzaga in the next.

In 1944, Utah captured the national title when they outclassed Dartmouth in overtime, 42-40. They also defeated Missouri and Iowa State in the quarterfinals and Final Four, respectively to make it to the finals.

The team's deepest run in the modern era was in 1998 when they won over San Francisco (first round), Arkansas (second round), West Virginia (Sweet Sixteen), Arizona (Elite Eight) and North Carolina (Final Four). In the final, the Utes lost to eventual champions Kentucky, 78-69.

Utah head coach Craig Smith talks to his players during a timeout.

Utah basketball March Madness odds

Utah remains unranked in the AP Poll and is currently ninth in the Pac-12 with a 6-8 win-loss record and 15-10 overall. With the way the team is playing, the Utes have a slim chance of making it to the tournament proper.

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

Utah basketball strengths

Offense

Utah is ranked fourth in Pac-12 in offense, as they score 78.6 points per game. They thrive in passing the ball, as they are second in the conference (14th nationwide) in assists per game at 17.5 dimes per outing.

The team is second in the conference (30th nationwide) in rebounding at 39.6 boards per game.

Steals and blocks

The Utes are in the top five of both categories in the Pac-12. They average 6.3 swipes per game, which is fifth in the conference, while they are fourth in blocks with 4.4 swats per outing.

(Also read: Who are Jakob Poeltl's parents? Meet the family of the former Utah Utes center)

Utah basketball weaknesses

Free throw accuracy

Utah is ranked 12th and last in the Pac-12 in free throw percentage at 64.6%. They only made 11.3 free throws per game out of 17.5 attempts from the foul line.

Perimeter defense

The Utes have allowed their opponents to shoot better from deep this season. They are 10th in Pac-12 in three-point percentage allowed at 35.6%. They are also weak in forcing opponents' turnovers at 10.7 a game (10th in Pac-12).