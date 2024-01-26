Wisconsin vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 26 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in an exhilarating Big Ten showdown on Friday night.

The Spartans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) are on a three-game winning streak after a 61-59 road win over the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday. The Badgers (15-4, 7-1) have won two games in a row after a 61-59 road victory on Tuesday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan State Spartans +2.5 (-105) Over 137.5 (-110) +125 Wisconsin Badgers -2.5 (-115) Under 137.5 (-110) -145

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head

This game will be the 30th time that Michigan State and Wisconsin collide. The Spartans have won 19 of the 29 matchups against the Badgers. However, Wisconsin won the most recent contest on the road, picking up a 70-57 victory on Dec. 5.

Where to watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

This game will be on both linear television and streaming. It will be on FS1 on TV, while YouTube TV and FuboTV provide the livestream.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Key Injuries

Michigan State

Guard Kamari McGee: Foot (OUT)

Forward Gus Yalden: Personal (OUT)

Wisconsin

Guard Davis Smith: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Guard Gehrig Normand: Foot (OUT)

Guard Jeremy Fears Jr: Leg (OUT)

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: Best Picks and Prediction

There is a gigantic gap in how these two teams defend shooters. Michigan State is 12th in the nation with a 39.4 field goal percentage against, while Wisconsin is down at 248th in college basketball with an opposing field goal percentage of 45.3.

Looking at their defensive production as of late, the Spartans are giving up 62.8 points in their last four games, while the Badgers are allowing 75.0 points in their previous three.

Michigan State has the best player on the court, with senior guard Tyson Walker averaging 19.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 47.9% from the floor, including 40.0% from beyond the arc.

As a team, the rebounding is leaning toward Michigan State as well, as it is averaging 36.1 total rebounds per game compared to Wisconsin's 33.9, so go with the Michigan State Spartans to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Michigan State Spartans +2.5 (-115)

