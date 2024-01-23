Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 23 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Wisconsin Badgers (14-4) will be meeting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-6) in Minnesota. The match-up features the top-ranked men's hoops team in the Big Ten against a squad that has had a disappointing recent series of games.

Currently, the Badgers are an excellent 6-1 in conference play and about to meet a Golden Gophers squad that has won only three of its seven in-conference matchups. Not only that, but Wisconsin has also won seven of its last eight games, with its most recent victory being a 91-79 dismantling of the Indiana Hoosiers. Minnesota, on the other hand, is amid a three-game losing skid.

Their most recent loss was a 66-76 defeat to the equally underperforming Michigan State Spartans, which doesn't put a lot of confidence in them heading into a clash against a marquee team. But stranger things have happened, this is college basketball, after all.

So who comes out victorious in this Wisconsin vs Minnesota matchup? Here are the picks.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota betting odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE WISCONSIN -5.5 142.5 -240 MINNESOTA +5.5 142.5 +195

Wisconsin vs Minnesota head-to-head

While not as big of a college basketball rivalry (they're far, far bigger rivals in college football), there's still a ton of history between Wisconsin and Minnesota in men's basketball. And due to this history, this game has the potential to be quite contentious.

The Badgers and the Golden Gophers have faced each other 211 times. Yes, you read that right. Not to mention, the record is very close, with Wisconsin leading 107-104 (via UWBadgers.com). But this hides the fact that the Badgers have won 15 of the last 17 games against the Golden Gophers, as well as six straight. Lastly, 2023 was a season sweep for Wisconsin against Minnesota.

Where to watch Wisconsin vs Minnesota?

Here are the broadcast details for the Wisconsin vs Minnesota men's college basketball clash:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

For live streaming options, fans can choose between the FOX Sports App and one via BTN Plus--both teams carry the Big Ten Network and will broadcast the conference's games regularly.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota key injuries

Wisconsin

F Gus Yalden, personal reasons (OUT)

Minnesota

PG Elijah Hawkins, ankle (QUESTIONABLE)

F Erick Reader, undisclosed (OUT)

C Jack Wilson, hip (OUT)

Wisconsin vs Minnesota: Best picks and prediction

Not a lot of pundits would be picking Minnesota against Wisconsin in this matchup, and they'll likely be proven right. After a relatively fast start to the year in non-conference, the Golden Gophers have slowed down an immense amount and have fallen to the bottom half of the Big Ten for a reason. They just couldn't beat teams from their own conference consistently.

Despite being one of the best-assisting teams in the nation (ranked 10th with 18.8 assists per game), Minnesota's offensive attack will just be overwhelmed by Wisconsin's defense. The Badgers are fifth in the Big Ten in terms of opponent PPG, allowing just 67.3 points, and they also force opponents to shoot a poor 45.7 percent from the field.

The Golden Gophers might be averaging over 77 PPG, but they also shoot under 50 percent (48% FG), and going up against a great defensive team could prove just too much. Not to mention, they will be missing the services of PG Elijah Hawkins, the Big Ten and the nation's leading passer (7.8 assists per game).

With their best-shot caller out, the Golden Gophers will be contending with Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn, who gets roughly two steals per game. In short, Wisconsin's defense will prove to be the bane of Minnesota's undermanned offense--unless the basketball gods decide otherwise.