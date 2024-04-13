WNBA Draft Projection for Texas players in the 2024 draft

The Texas Longhorns women's basketball team is coming off a second-place finish in the Big 12 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns made it to the Elite Eight before having their season ended by the NC State Wolfpack. The players' focus now shifts to the future and where they could be playing next season.

Things could look very different for a talented Texas roster that featured five total seniors. With those seniors now being eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft, here is a look at where those players could end up being selected.

Texas draft prospects and projections

Shaylee Gonzales, Guard

Projection: Undrafted

Longhorns guard Shaylee Gonzales declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft after her final game with the program. However, she hasn't found her way onto any draft projections to be selected.

She has shown she has the ability to be a scoring threat, but her scoring numbers have fallen significantly over the last year. Gonzales was second on the team in scoring, averaging 9.4 points, but her biggest strength is on the defensive side of the ball as a perimeter defender. Gonzales averaged 1.9 steals in her five-year college career.

Gonzales started her college career in 2018 with the BYU Cougars and averaged 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, showing promising potential. She missed her entire sophomore season with a torn ACL but returned in 2020, where she posted similar numbers to her first season.

She played one more season at BYU and transferred to Texas in 2022. Her numbers dropped after posting career highs the prior season. Gonzales had an underwhelming final season but still averaged 1.6 steals and showed some glimpses of pro potential.

Taylor Jones, Forward

Projection: Undrafted

Senior forward Taylor Jones is eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft after playing five seasons in college. It isn't likely that Jones will hear her name called on draft night, but she is an extremely talented player.

Jones led the Longhorns in rebounding and blocks last season while averaging 12.3 points per game. She has good size and plays well in the low post, but she doesn't pose any threat on the perimeter.

She spent three seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Texas in 2022. She has struggled with injuries throughout her career but still averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in her career.

Shay Holle, Guard

Projection: Undrafted

Senior guard Shay Holle is eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft but still has one year of college eligibility remaining. She could choose to return to the Longhorns for a fifth season or enter the transfer portal if she decides not to go pro.

Holle has played four seasons with the Longhorns and has mostly played as a reserve. She played in a career-high 38 games last season and started in 26 of those games.

She averaged a career-high 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in her senior season. Holle has continued to develop her game and improve each season, but it isn't likely that she will be playing at the professional level.

Khadija Faye, Forward

Projection: Undrafted

Khadija Faye's time at Texas has come to an end after four seasons, and she will not be declaring for the WNBA draft. Faye is praised for being an outstanding teammate with infectious energy. However, she was never able to become a consistent starter in her college career.

Faye played two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Texas for her final two seasons. She's played 103 total games in her college career and has a career average of 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.

