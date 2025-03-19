Women's AP All-America teams announced: Full list of players to receive honors ft. JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo, and more

The Associated Press announced its All-America teams on Wednesday. Two first-team players made history as USC's JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo became only the third and fourth players to earn first-team honors in their first two seasons of college basketball.
Here's a full list of all of the players who were given All-America honors by the Associated Press.
Associated Press All-America teams
First team
The All-America first team includes the players determined by voters to be the best in the country. Three of this year's five selections were unanimously picked: Watkins, UConn's Paige Bueckers and UCLA's Lauren Betts.
Here are all of this year's first-team selections.
- JuJu Watkins, USC, Sophomore; Los Angeles, California: 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists
- Paige Bueckers, UConn, Senior, Hopkins, Minnesota: 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Lauren Betts, UCLA, Junior; Centennial, Colorado; 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 63.4 Field Goal%
- Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, Sophomore; Merchantville, New Jersey: 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists
- Madison Booker, Texas, Sophomore; Ridgeland, Mississippi: 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists
Second team
Here is who was included on the second team.
- Aneesah Morrow, LSU, Senior; Chicago, Illinois: 18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 49.5 field goal%
- Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State, Junior; Miami, Florida: 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Senior; Phillipsburg, New Jersey: 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists
- Sarah Strong, UConn, Freshman; 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 57.5 field goal%
- Georgia Amoore, Kentucky, Senior; Ballarat, Victoria: 19.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists
Third Team
AP's All-America Third Team highlights five additional women's basketball stars. Here is who was selected.
- Hailey Van Lith, TCU, Senior; Wenatchee, Washington: 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists
- Kiki Iriafen, USC, Senior; Los Angeles, California: 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 49.9 field goal%
- Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt, Freshman; Somerset, New Jersey: 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists
- Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU, Junior; Savannah, Georgia: 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 46.5 field goal%
- Audi Crooks, Iowa State, Sophomore; Algona, Iowa: 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 60.2 field goal%
Honorable mentions
The honorable mentions give a nod to players who had admirable performances this season.
Here's all of this year's honorees in alphabetical order.
- Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
- Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
- Katie Dinnebier, Drake
- Joyce Edwards, South Carolin
- Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
- MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina
- Rori Harmon, Texas
- Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas
- Aziaha James, N.C. State
- Lauren Jensen, Creighton
- Taylor Jones, Texas
- Chloe Kitts, South Carolina
- Ayoka Lee, Kansas State
- Cotie McMahon, Ohio State
- Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
- Sedona Prince, TCU
- JJ Quinerly, West Virginia
- Kiki Rice, UCLA
- Shyanne Sellers, Maryland
- Serena Sundell, Kansas State
- Makayla Timpson, Florida State
- Harmoni Turner, Harvard
- Mikayla Williams, LSU
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here