Women's AP All-America teams announced: Full list of players to receive honors ft. JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo, and more

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Mar 19, 2025 22:15 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

The Associated Press announced its All-America teams on Wednesday. Two first-team players made history as USC's JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo became only the third and fourth players to earn first-team honors in their first two seasons of college basketball.

Here's a full list of all of the players who were given All-America honors by the Associated Press.

Associated Press All-America teams

First team

The All-America first team includes the players determined by voters to be the best in the country. Three of this year's five selections were unanimously picked: Watkins, UConn's Paige Bueckers and UCLA's Lauren Betts.

Here are all of this year's first-team selections.

  • JuJu Watkins, USC, Sophomore; Los Angeles, California: 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists
  • Paige Bueckers, UConn, Senior, Hopkins, Minnesota: 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists
  • Lauren Betts, UCLA, Junior; Centennial, Colorado; 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 63.4 Field Goal%
  • Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, Sophomore; Merchantville, New Jersey: 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists
  • Madison Booker, Texas, Sophomore; Ridgeland, Mississippi: 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists
Second team

Here is who was included on the second team.

  • Aneesah Morrow, LSU, Senior; Chicago, Illinois: 18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 49.5 field goal%
  • Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State, Junior; Miami, Florida: 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists
  • Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Senior; Phillipsburg, New Jersey: 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists
  • Sarah Strong, UConn, Freshman; 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 57.5 field goal%
  • Georgia Amoore, Kentucky, Senior; Ballarat, Victoria: 19.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists

Third Team

AP's All-America Third Team highlights five additional women's basketball stars. Here is who was selected.

  • Hailey Van Lith, TCU, Senior; Wenatchee, Washington: 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists
  • Kiki Iriafen, USC, Senior; Los Angeles, California: 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 49.9 field goal%
  • Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt, Freshman; Somerset, New Jersey: 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists
  • Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU, Junior; Savannah, Georgia: 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 46.5 field goal%
  • Audi Crooks, Iowa State, Sophomore; Algona, Iowa: 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 60.2 field goal%

Honorable mentions

The honorable mentions give a nod to players who had admirable performances this season.

Here's all of this year's honorees in alphabetical order.

  • Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
  • Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
  • Katie Dinnebier, Drake
  • Joyce Edwards, South Carolin
  • Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina
  • Rori Harmon, Texas
  • Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas
  • Aziaha James, N.C. State
  • Lauren Jensen, Creighton
  • Taylor Jones, Texas
  • Chloe Kitts, South Carolina
  • Ayoka Lee, Kansas State
  • Cotie McMahon, Ohio State
  • Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
  • Sedona Prince, TCU
  • JJ Quinerly, West Virginia
  • Kiki Rice, UCLA
  • Shyanne Sellers, Maryland
  • Serena Sundell, Kansas State
  • Makayla Timpson, Florida State
  • Harmoni Turner, Harvard
  • Mikayla Williams, LSU

