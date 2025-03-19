Women's AP All-America teams announced: Full list of players to receive honors ft. JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo, and more

The Associated Press announced its All-America teams on Wednesday. Two first-team players made history as USC's JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo became only the third and fourth players to earn first-team honors in their first two seasons of college basketball.

Here's a full list of all of the players who were given All-America honors by the Associated Press.

Associated Press All-America teams

First team

The All-America first team includes the players determined by voters to be the best in the country. Three of this year's five selections were unanimously picked: Watkins, UConn's Paige Bueckers and UCLA's Lauren Betts.

Here are all of this year's first-team selections.

JuJu Watkins, USC, Sophomore; Los Angeles, California: 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists

Paige Bueckers, UConn, Senior, Hopkins, Minnesota: 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists

Lauren Betts, UCLA, Junior; Centennial, Colorado; 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 63.4 Field Goal%

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, Sophomore; Merchantville, New Jersey: 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists

Madison Booker, Texas, Sophomore; Ridgeland, Mississippi: 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists

Second team

Here is who was included on the second team.

Aneesah Morrow, LSU, Senior; Chicago, Illinois: 18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 49.5 field goal%

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State, Junior; Miami, Florida: 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Senior; Phillipsburg, New Jersey: 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists

Sarah Strong, UConn, Freshman; 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 57.5 field goal%

Georgia Amoore, Kentucky, Senior; Ballarat, Victoria: 19.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists

Third Team

AP's All-America Third Team highlights five additional women's basketball stars. Here is who was selected.

Hailey Van Lith, TCU, Senior; Wenatchee, Washington: 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists

Kiki Iriafen, USC, Senior; Los Angeles, California: 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 49.9 field goal%

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt, Freshman; Somerset, New Jersey: 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU, Junior; Savannah, Georgia: 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 46.5 field goal%

Audi Crooks, Iowa State, Sophomore; Algona, Iowa: 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 60.2 field goal%

Honorable mentions

The honorable mentions give a nod to players who had admirable performances this season.

Here's all of this year's honorees in alphabetical order.

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

Katie Dinnebier, Drake

Joyce Edwards, South Carolin

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina

Rori Harmon, Texas

Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas

Aziaha James, N.C. State

Lauren Jensen, Creighton

Taylor Jones, Texas

Chloe Kitts, South Carolina

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State

Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Sedona Prince, TCU

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

Kiki Rice, UCLA

Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

Serena Sundell, Kansas State

Makayla Timpson, Florida State

Harmoni Turner, Harvard

Mikayla Williams, LSU

