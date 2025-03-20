Women's March Madness 2025: Top 5 seniors to look out for ft. Paige Bueckers

It's time for March Madness, and for senior stars, it's their last chance to go on a postseason run with their team. Let's take a look at the top five seniors to look out for ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Top 5 seniors to look out for in March Madness

Paige Bueckers

No one needs to be told to watch Paige Bueckers. Women's hoops fans have become quite familiar with her game during her time at UConn, and eyes will be on her as her No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies head into the NCAA Tournament.

Bueckers is a unanimous AP All-America first-team player this season and was also named the Big East Player of the Year. The senior guard led UConn to a Big East Tournament title and was named the Big East Tournament MVP for the third time in her college career, making her the first player to ever achieve the feat.

The senior is leading the Huskies in points, with 19.0 per game, and assists, with 4.9. Bueckers is expected to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, and this year's NCAA Tournament is fans' last chance to see the star take the court for UConn.

Aneesha Morrow

Fans were concerned about Morrow's lower leg injury that she suffered in an SEC Tournament semifinal loss to top-seeded Texas, but LSU coach Kim Mulkey says the senior forward is "good to go" for March Madness.

Morrow is a second-team All-American and leads the country in rebounding, with 13.6 per game, and double-doubles, with 27. The senior contributes on both sides of the ball, leading the Tigers in steals with 2.6 per game.

When healthy, Morrow is a dominant force, and she's definitely a player to watch as No. 3 seed LSU heads to the tournament.

Olivia Miles

Miles is thriving in her senior season at Notre Dame after being sidelined last season due to an ACL tear. She leads the Fighting Irish in assists with 5.8 and adds a team second-best 16.2 ppg.

The guard is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc this season, a huge increase from just 22.8% last season. Miles was a second-team selection for AP's All-America teams. She is expected to be a high WNBA draft pick, and a successful postseason run would be good for her draft stock.

The No. 3-seeded Fighting Irish have lost three of their last five games, but Miles will look to return the team to greatness in March Madness.

KiKi Iriafen

Iriafen is spending the final year of her college career at USC after three seasons at Stanford. She is thriving with the Trojans, averaging a team-best 8.3 rpg and adding an impressive 18.3 ppg.

The senior forward is a third-team All-American and a crucial part of the USC squad that received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Iriafen will work with fellow Trojans star JuJu Watkins to try to lead the team to a title in her senior season.

Georgia Amoore

Like Iriafen, Amoore is also a transfer this season. She spent four years at Virginia Tech before coming to Kentucky to cap her college career. The guard has improved in every major stat category this season and leads the Wildcats in points, assists and steals, with 19.1, 6.9 and 1.0, respectively.

Amoore doesn't look like she'd be a threat, standing at just 5-foot-6, but she's been the key to Kentucky's offense this season. She put up a career-high 43 points against Oklahoma and was named a Second Team All-American by AP for her efforts.

The Wildcats enter March Madness as a No. 4 seed and will look to their star senior to guide them on a postseason run.

