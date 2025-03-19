Xavier vs Texas basketball injury report and predictions, March 19: Latest on Trey Green and Lassina Traore

The First Four matchup between the Xavier Musketeers and the Texas Longhorns is set to tip off on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. ET. Both teams will be looking to win their most important game of the season.

Although the teams are evenly matched on paper, there is one thing that gives Texas an edge: injuries. The Longhorns are not dealing with any, whereas the Musketeers have a few players on their injury report.

Xavier vs Texas basketball injuries

Trey Green, Xavier

The Xavier Musketeers have been without Trey Green for most of the season. He went down with an undisclosed injury in early December and has not returned to the lineup. Before going down, he was averaging 5.0 points per game. He will not return for the Xavier vs Texas matchup, as he is listed as out on the injury report.

Lassina Traore, Xavier

Lassina Traore transferred to Xavier this season and was expected to have a big impact on the lineup. However, he went down with a knee injury before the start of the season and has not been able to return. The injury was deemed season-ending, so he will not be available against Texas on Wednesday.

Xavier vs Texas basketball prediction

Heading into the Xavier vs Texas matchup, most fans and experts are expecting a close matchup. Xavier is coming off a close 89-87 loss to Marquette in the Big East Tournament. However, before that, the Musketeers had won seven games in a row.

Texas lost against Tennessee, 83-72, in the SEC Tournament on Friday. Before that, they had won two games in a row, including an upset over Texas A&M earlier in the SEC Tournament. However, before the SEC Tournament, the Longhorns were struggling. They had lost four of their last five regular-season games.

While it is expected to be a close matchup, the sportsbooks have Xavier as a slight -158 favorite. Conversely, the Longhorns are small +133 underdogs. However, we see the game playing out differently.

After the Longhorns performed well in the SEC Tournament, they will carry that momentum into the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. So, we are predicting Texas to beat Xavier on Wednesday.

Prediction: Texas 79, Xavier 73

