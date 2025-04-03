"You earned that sh**": NCAA hoops fans get fired up as Sarah Strong wins WBCA Freshman of the Year

UConn’s Sarah Strong has been named WBCA Freshman of the Year, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.

Against top-25 teams this season, Strong averaged 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. She already ranks among UConn’s top freshmen in multiple categories: second in points (611), first in rebounds (333), second in assists (135), and fourth in both steals (89) and blocks (62).

The Huskies celebrated the honor on X/Twitter:

“THE Sarah Strong is THE WBCA National Freshman of the Year!”

Here's a closer look at some reactions from fans on X:

“Period niece! You earned that sh**!” one fan said.

“Love this kid. Congratulations @thesarahstrong !!!!” another fan wrote.

“Sarah will be one of the all time greats to wear that uniform when all said and done…” one fan added.

“Some bulls**t, should have been Joyce Edwards,” one fan wrote.

“Well deserved , Lit up USC in elite 8 , she’s gonna light up UCLA,” a fan said.

“This year and any other year,” one fan commented.

Strong also claimed BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and AP Second Team All-American honors. She delivered in UConn’s biggest game of the season, dropping 22 points and 17 rebounds in Monday’s Elite Eight win over the USC Trojans.

Freshman Sarah Strong is on a mission to lead UConn to 12th national title

Sarah Strong played a pivotal role in the Huskies’ 78-64 Elite Eight win over No. 1 seed USC, finishing with 22 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and four assists. Strong carried UConn through a slow start, scoring 15 points before halftime. She shot 61.5% from the field and hit four 3s — her most in a game since December.

Furthermore, she’s the first UConn freshman since Maya Moore to score 600 points in a season.

The pressure will only rise in Tampa when UConn faces the No. 1 overall seed UCLA Bruins in the Final Four on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Do you think Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers will lead the UConn Huskies to a national championship this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

