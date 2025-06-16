"You'll live through me forever": Flau'jae Johnson pens heartfelt tribute to late father 'Camoflauge'

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson paid tribute to her late father on Father's Day on Sunday, June 15. The spitfire scorer uploaded a carousel post on her Instagram account with a heartfelt message to her late father, American rapper Jason "Camoflauge" Johnson.

The younger Johnson also included a bar from her newest song, "Remember When", to start the tribute. Camoflauge was a known rapper from Savannah, Georgia, and was shot and killed in May of 2003, six months before Flau'jae Johnson was born.

"'Imagine tryna navigate the world without yo father, imagine tryna love as a lil' girl it just got harder' - 4," Flau'jae Johnson captioned.

You’re the greatest ever in my eyes, they could never kill you, cause you’ll live through me forever. Cherish your fathers tell them you love them lord knows I wish I could just one time. Everything I do is for you. Bumping no love all day ❤️ #HappyFathersDay soldier❤️," she added.

Johnson has since reposted her post on her Instagram story with another commemorative caption.

"Happy Father's Day," she captioned with a red heart emoji.

(Image credits: @flaujae on Instagram)

Johnson is coming off her third year of collegiate hoops with coach Kim Mulkey's program in the 2024-25 campaign. The Savannah, Georgia native has played out all of her seasons in LSU thus far, wherein she has averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in that span.

Flau'jae Johnson's newest single, "Remember When", is for everyone she loves, especially her late father

On June 5, Flau'jae Johnson made the official announcement post for her new single, "Remember When", on her Instagram account. The 21-year-old included a caption that briefly explains the song, wherein she mentions that it's for everyone she loves, including her late father, "Camoflauge".

"Remember When" was eventually released on all major streaming platforms like Spotify on June 6.

"This one’s personal. 💯 For my family, my fans (y’all ARE family), and for my pops—his legacy lives through every bar I spit 🙏🏿," Johnson wrote.

"For those of you that Remember When I was that little girl on America’s Got Talent, The Rap Game… my first season at LSU, first brand deal, first award show, first time performing for a sold-out crowd, my first time buying land—just know, we came a long way. I’m still her, just elevated 💫," she continued.

Johnson is entering the 2025-26 college basketball season as a senior for the LSU Tigers. She and the Tigers are coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which they finished with an overall record of 31-6 (12-4, SEC) and were eliminated in the Elite Eight of this year's national tournament by the overall first seed in the UCLA Bruins, 72-65.

