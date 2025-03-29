"You can't teach this"; "She be going insane": Fans left awestruck as Aneesah Morrow dominates for LSU in Sweet 16 win vs NC State 

Aneesah Morrow delivered a jaw-dropping performance Friday night, leading the LSU Lady Tigers to an 80-73 comeback win over the NC State Wolfpack in their Sweet 16 clash at Spokane Arena. Her dominant display didn’t just fuel the Tigers’ victory, it left hoops fans in awe as LSU punched its ticket to the Elite Eight.

Morrow’s 31-point effort marked her best outing in NCAA tournament play and her second-highest scoring game this season, trailing only her 36-point performance in the SEC tournament against Florida.

Hoops fans couldn’t hold back their admiration for Morrow on X/Twitter:

“She plays with so much grit. You can’t teach this. Can’t wait to see her in the big league,” one fan wrote.

“She be going insane,” another fan said.

“Dopeness!!!!” another fan commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

“Making people forget about Reese very quickly,” a fan wrote.

“Her an Angel in the W I’m so here man,” one fan commented.

“She cooked tonight! I love her confidence!!!” another fan said.

Aneesah Morrow’s power-packed performance

Aneesah Morrow led LSU (31-5) to the Elite Eight with a stellar 30-point, 19-rebound performance to defeat NC State. The No. 3 Tigers finished strong, surging with a 10-0 run in the last two minutes to overtake the No. 2 Wolfpack (28-7).

The Tigers initially jumped ahead with a 13-2 run in the first quarter, leading 23-15. However, NC State battled back, grabbing a 40-36 lead by halftime.

Early in the third, the Wolfpack stretched their edge to six points. Then Morrow took over, dropping nine points in a 15-3 LSU surge that swung the game.

NC State hung tough but couldn’t match LSU’s grit down the stretch. Morrow’s second-half heroics sealed the win for the Tigers.

Sa’Myah Smith contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds while Mikaylah Williams added 19 points. LSU advances to play the winner of Ole Miss versus UCLA on Sunday.

Zoe Brooks led NC State with 21 points, supported by Zamareya Jones’ 13 and Aziaha James’ 12. Brooks’ layup gave the Wolfpack a 73-70 lead late on, but LSU responded with layups from Smith and Williams, the latter putting them ahead 74-73 with 1:07 remaining. The Tigers then iced the game by sinking six free throws in the final minute.

