Flau'jae Johnson shares why Aneesah Morrow is the "therapist" of the LSU team

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson unveiled a facet of her teammate Aneesah Morrow's personality on Thursday's episode of her podcast, Best of Both Worlds. Morrow, renowned for her double-double prowess, also serves as the team's "therapist," according to Johnson.

In the episode, the 5-foot-10 junior didn't bring any guests but discussed various topics, including LSU's Sweet 16 scenario, her top basketball moments and the team's chemistry.

Midway through the show, Flau'jae Johnson played a game of "Who's on the team?" She mentioned various titles and asked which of her teammates best fit those roles. The "therapist" title came up at the end.

"The therapist I would say is Aneesah," Johnson said (13:56). "I feel like she gets real deep, and I could say me and Aneesah, but Aneesah more — she gets more deep, and she be crying and stuff like that. She’s just emotional.

"She can motivate you, like for real. She tells the truth. She really sat us down like, 'What’s your why?' You know what I’m saying? And she’ll make you cry, bro, I ain’t going to lie, 'cause she be crying, and I start crying, then we all crying and kumbaya. But (Aneesah) is definitely the therapist of the team. Thousand percent."

Flau'jae Johnson uses time wisely to stay focused on her goals

Flau'jae Johnson is doing an amazing job juggling being a student-athlete, a rising rap star and a social media influencer. She has figured out that she must use her time wisely.

March Madness is in full swing, and it can be unforgiving if you lose focus because it's win or go home. Johnson is aware of the task at hand and wants everyone to know that she's locked in.

When asked how she handles all her aspirations during the team's media availability ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup against NC State, Johnson made her priorities clear.

"I’m focused on winning the national championship because if I won a national championship, then I can focus on everything I want to," Johnson said, via WSAV.

"I just know how to use my time. I know how to focus. I’m not on social media right now. I’m letting my team handle everything right now. I’m trying to win."

The last time Kim Mulkey's Tigers won the NCAA championship, Johnson was a freshman. She scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in LSU's 102-85 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

