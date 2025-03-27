Top 5 transfer portal targets for LSU as Kim Mulkey look to replace Aneesah Morrow

At the end of the season, LSU will lose one of its top players. Aneesah Morrow has exhausted her eligibility, and Kim Mulkey must replace the star forward.

Morrow is the top rebounder in the country (13.5). She leads LSU in steals (2.5), and puts up a team second-best 18.5 points per game. Mulkey will be looking for a dynamic forward who can play both sides of the ball and grab rebounds. Let's look at some players in the transfer portal who fit this criteria.

Top five transfer portal targets for LSU to replace Aneesah Morrow

#1. Caitlin Weimar

Weimer is leaving the Wolfpack for her final season of college eligibility. The NC State forward didn't suit up this past season due to an injury, but in the 2023-24 season with Boston University, she looked a lot like Morrow.

In her final season with the Terriers, Weimer averaged 18.5 points and an NCAA 15th-best 10.6 rebounds. The scoring value is slightly higher than Morrow's and Weimer has proven rebounding dominance.

Like Morrow, Weimer is a strong defensive player, averaging 1.3 steals and 2.8 blocks in the 2023-24 season. The NC State forward isn't a 3-point shooter, which could work against her, and she's out of practice due to her injury, but Weimer could be a promising replacement for Morrow.

#2. Sophie Glancey

Glancey is looking to spend her senior season at a new school after three years at Northern Arizona. She has served as a consistent starter for the past two seasons and led the Lumberjacks in points, rebounds, and blocks this season, with 18.1, 9.6, and 1.8, respectively.

Although these stat values don't quite live up to Morrow's, they're close enough to prove that Galencey is a similar type of player capable of success. The two forwards shoot nearly identical percentages, but the Northern Arizona star finds more success beyond the arc, which could be a skill from which LSU could benefit.

#3. Laura Ziegler

Ziegler is another junior forward looking for a new home ahead of next season. She has spent the entirety of her college career thus far at Saint Joseph's and led her team in points, rebounds, and assists this season with 17.5, 10.4, and 4.3, respectively.

The Denmark native has seen increases in her stats with each passing season and could grow her game further with the Tigers. However, Ziegler isn't as dynamic of a defensive player as Morrow. She averages just 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game as compared to Morrow's values of 2.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

If Mulkey sees defensive potential in Ziegler, she could fit in in Morrow's absence.

#4. Breya Cunningham

If LSU wants to help develop a promising young forward, Cunningham could be their girl. As a sophomore, she led Arizona in rebounds with 7.0 per game. She added 11.0 points and was a strong defensive player, averaging 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Cunningham's stats are nowhere near Morrow's, except for in blocks, where she outperforms her. However, she has proven that she's a solid rebounder who can contribute on both sides.

The Wildcats star is not a 3-point shooter, which could keep her from being the right choice to take Morrow's place. Still, this could be a good pickup for LSU.

#5. Nyla Harris

Harris has spent the last three seasons with Louisville but has entered the transfer portal ahead of her senior season. As a junior, she averaged 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. The forward is shooting 54%.

However, she's not a 3-point threat like Morrow is and lacks the LSU star's defensive depth. Harris has impressive stats and could develop with the Tigers.

