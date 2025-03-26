“Young Steph”: College hoops fans react as clip of MiLaysia Fulwiley’s insane skill resurfaces

The South Carolina Gamecocks, led by MiLaysia Fulwiley, are aiming for a rare national championship three-peat in the 2024-2025 season. With how they have fared in this year's national tournament, then they may be on the trajectory towards their goal as they now face the Maryland Terrapins in Sweet 16 as the No. 1 seed of Birmingham Regional 2 on Friday.

As Fulwiley and Co. garner more momentum, @espn on Instagram shared a clip from her first college game on Tuesday that has since gone viral. In the 2:19 mark of the second quarter of her team's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the second-year star blitz through the fastbreak off of the inbound pass for a wrap-around crossover and then a crafty one-handed lay-in.

"MiLaysia Fulwiley moves different on the court," ESPN captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comment section to rave about Fulwiley's move, which has triggered comparisons with some of the best ball handlers of all time.

"Young Steph," one fan said.

(image credits: @espn on Instagram)

"Kyrina Irving," another fan said.

"And, she just got a sneaker with Curry/Under Armour," one fan said.

"What in the Kyrie did I just see," a fan said.

Other fans reacted in awe at Fulwiley's highlight, with some stating how this was early in her collegiate career when she was showing flashes of her greatness as a Gamecock.

"Her first college game btw," one fan said.

"She did this off of only 4 dribbles!!! Ball only touched the floor 4 times full court is elite," another fan shared with fire emojis.

"'FULWILEY MY GOODNESS!!,' YEAHHH MILAYSIA!!," a fan exclaimed.

MiLaysia Fulwiley finished the aforementioned fixture with 17 points on 8-of-14 overall shooting, a rebound, six assists, an astounding six steals and a block, showcasing her raw potential for the Dawn Staley-coached squad.

MiLaysia Fulwiley is gunning for her second straight national title in just her sophomore season

From the get-go, it was clear that MiLaysia Fulwiley was a star in the making with her untouchable handles and skill at finishing around the rim. This was on display throughout her freshman stint, with which she was a key cog in her team's run for their second national championship in three years during the 2023-2024 campaign.

Now with a bigger role as she is in her second year, Fulwiley is taking on the challenge of helping bring her program back to the women's college basketball mountaintop. On the year, she is averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

