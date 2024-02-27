$1.4 million NIL-valued Jaxson Dart signs massive NIL deal with Nicholas Airs as first-ever private jet endorsement

Jaxson Dart created history in the college football world and signed the most unique endorsement deal for a collegiate-level player so far. The Ole Miss Rebels quarterback signed an NIL deal with Nicholas Air, becoming the first college football player to get a private jet endorsement.

According to the deal, he will be able to use flying hours for training, travel and if he wants to go for philanthropic activities.

Dart has become a household name after his exploits on the field for the Rebels last season. He led the team to their first-ever 11-win season, solidifying his brand as one of the most marketable ones going into 2024.

The deal was done through Everett Sports Marketing, a sports marketing agency based out of Greenville, South Carolina.

Dart will return for another season with the Rebels, hoping to build on his 2023 performance. The $1.4 million NIL-worth star (per On3) could be Lane Kiffin's way to finally assert his dominance in a post-Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh era of college football.

Lane Kiffin and the college football world react to the Jaxson Dart private jet deal

As the news of Jaxson Dart's private jet deal spread, fans and well-known faces of the sport gave their takes on it. The Rebels head coach, Lane Kiffin backed his quarterback and hyped up the NIL deal through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

His son Knox Kiffin also shared the news through his Instagram story.

Knox Kiffin reacted to the Jaxson Dart private jet deal.

Sports finance expert Joe Pompliano raised a point of the 20-year-old having to pay a potentially massive tax bill after the deal.

Here are some other fan reactions to the deal.

Some fan reactions on the Jaxson Dart deal.

Dart threw for 3,364 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns for Kiffin's Rebels in the 2023 season. The junior QB has been improving year by year and would hope to continue the trend for his final collegiate season.

