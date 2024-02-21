WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss back in training mode as Rebels prepare for 2024 CFB season

Ole Miss Rebels' record stood at 11-2 under head coach Lane Kiffin in the 2023 college football season. Even though it wasn't enough to secure a CFP spot, it was more than a successful season if we account for fan reactions.

However, Kiffin wants more from himself and his team. While the CFB world has been in offseason mode, he has already started the groundwork for the 2024 college football season.

The Ole Miss are already in the training facilities, hitting the gym, and it's only late February right now. Have a look:

The Rebels secured an 11-2 overall record and a triumphant Peach Bowl victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2023.

Lane Kiffin adds new weapon to his arsenal

The Ole Miss head coach is making strategic moves in the offseason, having already added a new weapon to his arsenal. The 48-year-old has secured the services of former Georgia quarterback and Alabama tight ends coach, Joe Cox.

Boasting a solid coaching background, Cox spent the last two seasons under the guidance of Nick Saban at Alabama.

Joe Cox started his coaching journey as an offensive coordinator and QB coach at Mallard Creek High School back in 2014. Cox's experience extends to various roles, including overseeing tight ends and wide receivers.

He is a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, having played for them from 2005 to 2009, thus bringing both playing and coaching experience to Ole Miss. Fans will be hoping that the addition of Cox to Kiffin's coaching staff will inject fresh energy and expertise into the Rebels' gameplay.

Do you think that the Ole Miss Rebels, under Lane Kiffin's tutelage, have what it takes to reach the college football playoffs next season? Sound off in the comments section below.