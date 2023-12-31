"First in my family to win a Peach Bowl": Juice Kiffin's cute snap after Ole Miss' success melts CFB world

Juice Kiffin is arguably the cutest member of Lane Kiffin’s family. The unofficial Ole Miss Rebels mascot’s cuteness was at full display after the team won the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The Kiffin family dog even took to X to boast about the achievement in the family.

A photo was posted from Ole Miss’ official X account after the Rebels overcame the Penn State Nittany Lions. It showcased Juice, celebrating being a Peach Bowl champion with a smile on his face. This was enough to melt the hearts of the college football world.

Here is what Lane Kiffin's family dog Juice Kiffin looked like after the Ole Miss Rebels overcame the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl on Saturday:

“First in my family to win a Peach Bowl,” a tweet from Juice's account read.

The college football fans melted at the sight of Juice and joined in the celebration. Here are some reactions from adoring fans of the canine:

A fan wants Juice to plant the seeds for next year already.

Another fan gave the credit of the win to the unofficial Rebels mascot.

Well, the sponsors should get something out of it, shouldn't they?

Even an Alabama fan melted at the sight of Juice.

This fan is convinced that Ole Miss would never lose when they have Juice on the sidelines.

Another fan just handed the MVP award for the game.

How could the Peach Bowl itself not melt while hosting its furry friend?

A great question by the way.

This fan is so proud of Juice Kiffin.

The yellow labrador retriever has more than 53,000 followers on X and is a fan favorite with the Rebels. According to his bio, he is the only child of the Rebels head coach who could be ‘trusted’ with a credit card.

Juice Kiffin watches on as Ole Miss overcome Penn State at the Peach Bowl

Juice Kiffin proved to be a lucky charm as Ole Miss became the Peach Bowl champions for 2023. They were up against the Nittany Lions, who have been solid throughout the season. But in the end, the Rebels were too hot to handle for their opponents.

Both teams came into the game with an identical 10-2 overall record. Jaxson Dart threw for 379 passing yards and scored three passing touchdowns with the Rebels. The team won 38-25, and that's not all, Juice has promised to return to the football field next season as well.

